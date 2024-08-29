Roster cutdown day in the NFL isn't just about cuts and waiver claims, it's also about trades. Every year, there are players who may be on the outside looking in with their current organization, but could be used by another team that will trade draft compensation for their services instead of taking their chances on waivers.

We saw a total of eight trades over the past two days. While none of these transactions shook the NFL to its core, they are notable nonetheless. So let's revisit these trades, and attempt to grade them.

QB Taylor Heinicke

Chargers get: Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke Falcons get: 2026 conditional seventh-round pick

The Chargers' season would probably be a disaster if Heinicke hits whatever marks the Falcons needed him to for this pick to be as high as possible. After quickly becoming a fan favorite in Washington, Heinicke disappointed in Atlanta. He failed to cross 270 passing yards once in his four starts, and never had a multi-touchdown game. Still, I see him as an upgrade over Easton Stick.

As for the Falcons, they have Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., so they had no issue parting ways with Heinicke, who has a better opportunity in L.A.

Chargers: B-

Falcons: C

DB Elijah Molden

Chargers get: Elijah Molden

Elijah Molden Titans get: 2026 seventh-round pick

The Chargers actually picked up two former Titans on Wednesday in running back Hassan Haskins, and then sent Tennessee a 2026 seventh-round pick for Molden. He's played slot corner and safety for the Titans. In 2023, he put together what was statistically a career year with 73 combined tackles, four passes defended and one interception in 15 games played with eight starts.

The Titans already had their top three safeties set, and grabbed former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Julius Wood on waivers, so they were set at the position.

Chargers: C+

Titans: C+

DT John Ridgeway

Saints get: John Ridgeway, 2025 seventh-round pick

John Ridgeway, 2025 seventh-round pick Commanders get: 2025 sixth-round pick

Commanders GM Adam Peters said Ridgeway attracted interest after his preseason performance against the New England Patriots, where he recorded three tackles and two tackles for loss. In New Orleans, Peters said Ridgeway should find more playing time. It appears the Saints picked Ridgeway over Kendal Vickers.

Saints: C+

Commanders: C

QB Malik Willis

Packers get: Malik Willis

Malik Willis Titans get: 2025 seventh-round pick

The Packers have a new backup quarterback, and it's the speedy former third-round pick out of Liberty. While he's started just three games in his career and has thrown zero touchdowns compared to three interceptions, he's made clear strides in his development over the past two years. Many believed Willis would make the Titans' 53-man roster as the third quarterback, but it doesn't sound like the organization was sold on keeping him. So, good on them for getting draft compensation, but at the same time, this was a former third-round pick.

This trade also includes the Packers ditching both of their backup quarterbacks in Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt for Willis, which is notable. Titans GM Ran Carthon told reporters Wednesday they wanted to do right by Willis, who had earned the right to be a No. 2 somewhere. Maybe Willis can find success with Matt LaFleur?

Packers: C+

Titans: C

EDGE Cameron Thomas

Chiefs get: EDGE Cameron Thomas

EDGE Cameron Thomas Cardinals get: seventh-round pick

The Cards gave up on a former third-round pick, sending pass-rusher Thomas to Kansas City for a seventh-round pick. The San Diego State product has recorded 40 combined tackles and three sacks in 32 games played, but is hoping to turn things around with the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs also get two years to look at him.

Chiefs: C+

Cardinals: D+

LB Ernest Jones IV

Titans get: LB Ernest Jones, 2026 sixth-round pick

LB Ernest Jones, 2026 sixth-round pick Rams get: 2026 fifth-round pick

The most confusing trade of the week, for sure. The Rams shipped off their star linebacker in a pick swap. We heard that his representation was granted permission to seek a trade, but Jones took to social media to deny he was asking for a change of scenery. Despite concern over a knee issue, Jones told reporters in Nashville on Wednesday that he's fine.

What we need to look for now is a contract extension. If Jones wasn't on the last year of his deal and looking for an extension, he probably would still be a Ram. On the flip side, Tennessee wouldn't have made this trade if it wasn't thinking about said extension.

Titans: B+

Rams: D+

Bills get: Brandon Codrington, 2026 seventh-round pick

Brandon Codrington, 2026 seventh-round pick Jets get: 2026 sixth-round pick

This may have been a trade for the Bills to acquire a returner with potential. Codrington showed some burst in the preseason with the ball in his hands, and I credit the Bills for going out and getting a returner they want to try out with this new format.

Bills: B-

Jets: C

TE Peyton Hendershot

Chiefs get: Peyton Hendershot

Peyton Hendershot Cowboys get: 2026 conditional seventh-round pick

Travis Kelce has a new understudy in Hendershot, who joins a tight end room that also includes the likes of Noah Gray and Jared Wiley. The undrafted tight end out of Indiana caught 11 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season, but caught just four passes for 38 yards in 2023. The Chiefs clearly wanted to take a flier on Hendershot, while the Cowboys were fine to part ways with him.

Chiefs: C+

Cowboys: C+