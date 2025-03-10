The NFL offseason kicks into high gear on Monday with the start of the 2025free agent negotiating period, in which all 32 teams can discuss prospective contracts with impending free agents. Wednesday ramps things up even more with the official start of the new league year, when signings and trades can be finalized. Sunday provided enough action to fill the first week of free agency by itself, however, with a number of teams striking big-money deals and unofficial trade agreements.

From blockbuster wide receiver deals to record-setting quarterback extensions to a splashy move out west by a big-name former New York Jet, the NFL was abuzz with activity to close the final weekend before the 2025 league year. But which of the biggest moves registered as instant winners? Which ones have the potential to shake up the NFL as we know it? And which ones had us scratching our head a bit? Here's how we'd grade some of the most notable of Sunday's transactions, knowing of course that the offseason could bring plenty more moves from the following teams:

Hey look, Pittsburgh finally traded for a No. 1 receiver! Giving up a second-rounder for an All-Pro like Metcalf indisputably gives Steel City more juice on the perimeter. Yet Metcalf's new $150 million extension means he's suddenly the fifth-highest-paid wideout in the game. That's a pretty penny for a guy who's physically dynamic but has been more good than great over the course of his career. And what, exactly, is the quarterback plan?

Grade: C+

Allen still had four years left on his lucrative deal, but Buffalo acted quickly, dishing out $330 million to secure the reigning NFL MVP through 2030. Is it a massive chunk of change for a guy who's never advanced past the AFC title game? Sure. But as the Philadelphia Eagles have shown, it's usually better to pay up early than pay up too late, and Allen earning $60 million per year isn't an affront if Dak Prescott also makes the same amount annually.

Grade: A-

Just because you have money doesn't mean you should blow it. Yes, New England needed edge rushing help. Yes, Landry has hit double-digit sacks before. But there's a reason the Tennessee Titans cut him at age 28 rather than waiting to get something -- anything -- in return via trade. Landry has been more solid than spectacular, and the Patriots are now paying him top-20 money at $14.5 million per year. Hopefully they've got other tricks up their sleeve.

Grade: C-

With Cooper Kupp set to be dealt elsewhere, Los Angeles needed a quality complement for the young Puka Nacua. And Adams should provide just that. Like Kupp, he's not getting any younger. But he's still been Pro Bowl-caliber with subpar quarterbacking in recent years, and Sean McVay's offense might be the best he's played in since his Green Bay Packers prime. His two-year, $46 million deal is also backloaded, enabling the Rams to revaluate after 2025.

Grade: A-

Jones was silky smooth for much of his debut Vikings season, but he's also 30 and no stranger to bumps and bruises, hence coach Kevin O'Connell's previous statements about lessening his future workload. Now he's set to earn top-six running back money on a $20 million extension. It's not outrageous. But it's somewhat surprising given general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's forward-thinking approach. Unless, of course, it's part of an Aaron Rodgers recruiting process.

Grade: B-

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets Cody Benjamin

Garrett is a freak, yes, but are we really giving Cleveland the benefit of the doubt for forking over $123 million guaranteed to a guy who will be 30 next December and just insisted he wanted off the team because it's not a real contender? The Browns retain one of the game's most imposing defenders by covering Garrett's unhappiness with money, but let's not forget they're still licking the self-inflicted wounds of the Deshaun Watson deal. Maybe dealing an aging vet might've been the right rebuild play.

Grade: C