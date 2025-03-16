The Dallas Cowboys heard the criticism from their "all in" 2024 offseason that finished as the "get it done with less" offseason in which they spent an NFL-low $20.47 million in free agency, per OverTheCap.com.

That's why Cowboys COO and executive vice president Stephen Jones made sure to declare Dallas' 2025 offseason would be "selectively aggressive" and acknowledged Dallas needed to take a look at both the Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' roster building approaches in free agency relative to their own.

Dallas has been more active in free agency in the first offseason for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer than they were a year ago for his predecessor Mike McCarthy, but they've somewhat mistaken quantity for quality with the direction they've gone with their moves. To be fair, they were proactive just before free agency kicked off by re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal -- a nice value -- and they did free up more cap space following the extension by restructuring the deals of both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

However, restructures mean more cap space now and larger cap hits down the road. Those types of moves made it seem like Dallas planned to be truly aggressive in free agency this offseason. That hasn't really happened as All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons still hasn't been re-signed while also watching some key contributors walk out the door on modest deals. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed with the Jacksonville Jaguars), running back Rico Dowdle (one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Carolina Panthers) and edge rusher Chauncey Golston (three-year, $19.5 million deal) all could have been retained.

What the Cowboys have done is opt for mostly one-year stopgaps, many of whom were former first-round picks. Let's go through each of Dallas' moves this offseason and grade them individually before putting a collective grade on the Cowboys' 2025 offseason through the first week of free agency.

New acquisitions

Javonte Williams DAL • RB • #33 Att 139 Yds 513 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Grade: B-

Contract: One year, $3 million with $1 million guaranteed

This is the Dowdle replacement signing.

The 2021 second-round pick out of North Carolina was explosive as a rookie, but his brutal knee injury, in which he tore his ACL and LCL in 2022, has prevented him from developing into a game-changing running back. Williams' 4.4 yards per touch across the last four seasons is the third-fewest in the NFL, minimum 750 touches, ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott's 4.1 and Najee Harris' 4.3 in that time. He was the Denver's leading rusher in 2024 with 513 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries (3.7 yards per carry), but that production wasn't anything notable. His single-game career-high in rushing yards (111 on 17 carries) came his rookie year (2021) in Week 9 against Dallas at AT&T Stadium, his new home turf.

Perhaps Dallas is hoping that as more time that passes between now and that 2022 knee injury, more of his electric running ability will return. It is nice that this signing won't force them to reach for a running back in Round 1, but Dallas probably would've been better off re-signing Dowdle.

Miles Sanders CAR • RB • #6 Att 55 Yds 205 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Grade: B-

Contract: One year, $1.337 million with $167,500 guaranteed

Sanders, who will turn 28-years-old on May 1, is fresh off the worst year of his career in 2024 with lows in carries (55) and yards rushing (205) in addition to two rushing touchdowns while playing in a career-low 11 games because of an ankle sprain. Sanders is decent, low-cost rotational back for a Dallas team in the process of remaking their running back room.

Parris Campbell PHI • WR • #80 TAR 8 REC 6 REC YDs 30 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Grade: C

Contract: One year, financial terms not yet disclosed

Campbell entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, and the speedster dealt with a litany of injuries early in his career. He played in a combined 15 games in his first three seasons. Last year for the Eagles, he only played in five games, but he did catch six of his eight targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell is likely being signed as a camp body and someone who has to prove a lot in order to have a shot at making the 53-man roster. Dallas did need more experienced bodies at the position, so the signing is understandable from that point of view.

Grade: B

Contract: One year, $3.75 million with $3 million guaranteed

This is the new Cowboys' new Chuma Edoga, except on the interior, after Dallas let him walk and sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones, 26-years-old, will likely be a swing offensive lineman, filling in where needed should injury arise.

Grade: A

Contract: One year, $8 million

The signing of Fowler is the best external free agent signing Dallas has made up to this point in the offseason. The 2015 NFL Draft third overall pick led the NFC runner up Washington Commanders with 10.5 sacks in 2024, the second-highest total of his nine-year NFL career. Fowler actually suited up with Dallas in 2023 before following Dan Quinn to Washington last offseason. He's nice pass rush replacement for DeMarcus Lawrence at 30-years-old. This was a much-needed signing after the departures of Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks and Chauncey Golston to the New York Giants.

Grade: B+

Contract: One year, $2.5 million with $2 million guaranteed

Turner might have the greatest upside of any of the Cowboys' external additions this offseason at 26-years-old. He was a first-round pick, 28th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, and he is coming off the best season of his career in 2024 with two sacks, the first two forced fumbles of his career, the first four passes defended of his career and three tackles for loss. Turner only played in 31 games in his first four seasons after battling numerous, but 16 of those games did come in 2024. Perhaps he can find another level while lining up alongside Parsons and Odighizuwa.

Grade: B

Contract: Two years, $6 million with $3 million guaranteed

The 29-year-old Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and he adds high-end talent to the team's defensive tackle spot alongside Odighizuwa and 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith. His 8.5 sacks since 2023 were the fourth-most on the Jets defensive front, trailing Will McDonald IV (13.5), All-Pro Quinnen Williams (11.5) and Bryce Huff (10.0). Thomas, who went to Coppell High School just over 15 miles from Dallas' practice facility, comes home and provides some dependable, veteran defensive tackle depth for a Dallas defense that sorely needs it with Smith still developing.

Grade: B+

Contract: One year, financial terms not yet disclosed

Jack Sanborn can be the Cowboys' 2025 version of Eric Kendricks in a way: a veteran of new Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system after playing for him for three seasons on the Chicago Bears. New Dallas linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi was also Sanborn's linebackers coach in Chicago. He's a nice depth signing with DeMarvion Overshown recovering from the second torn ACL of his career. Sanborn will compete with 2022 fifth-round pick Damone Clark to start at linebacker alongside Marist Liufau, a 2024 third-round pick, in Overshown's absence.

Grade: C+

Contract: Two years, $15.5 million (entering final year of deal in 2025 after being acquired via trade with Tennessee Titans along with a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick)

Dallas needs bodies at the linebacker position, but the Cowboys likely gave the Titans a pick for a player they were eventually going to cut at some point in this offseason. Murray, who is 26 years old and has five seasons of NFL experience, was the 23rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray started 53 of his 59 games played in Los Angeles from 2020 to 2023 before signing a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in free agency last offseason.

Murray tallied a career-highs in tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (3.5) in 2024 while starting all 14 games that he played, but he struggles in coverage. It will be interesting to see how the competition for play time at the linebacker position shakes out for the Cowboys.

Grade: C

Contract: Entering final year of first-round rookie deal after being acquired along with a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick

Another man's treasure became another treasure in the case of Dallas trading for Elam, the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cornerback became one of Dallas' largest needs after letting Lewis walk in tandem with Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs recovering from a late-season knee injury that required surgery.

Elam started just 12 of his 29 games played in three seasons with the Bills. He registered two interceptions as a rookie, but he doesn't have any in the last two seasons. Elam did total two of his career three tackles for loss in 2024. His 72.3 passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage ranks 103rd out of 255 NFL players who have had at least 80 passes thrown their way since 2022, the span of his career. His passer rating against was the fifth-best in Buffalo through his first three seasons.

He will compete with 2024 fifth-round pick Caelen Carson for the chance to start opposite 2023 first-team All-Pro corner DaRon Bland to begin the year with Diggs likely to be unable to suit up in Week 1 next season.

Re-signings

Grade: A+

Contract: Four years, $80 million with $52 million guaranteed

Dallas signing Odighizuwa to this extension before free agency was an absolute steal. Odighizuwa's 60 quarterback pressures in 2024 were the second-most in the league at the defensive tackle position, and he outperformed Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter in both quarterback pressures (60 to 53) and quarterback pressure rate (12.3% to 10.4%) in 2024.

His average per year salary of $20 million is 15th among interior defensive linemen, and the contract doesn't have any guaranteed money on it in the final two years -- essentially making this pact a two-year deal with two team options. Great business by the Jones family here. Odighizuwa is also a great scheme fit in Eberflus' 4-3 defense.

Jalen Carter vs. Osa Odighizuwa



Jalen Carter (PHI) Osz Odighizuwa (DAL) QB Pressures 53 60 QB Pressure rate 10.4% 12.3% Sacks 4.5 4.5

KaVontae Turpin DAL • WR • #9 TAR 52 REC 31 REC YDs 420 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Grade: A

Contract: Three years, $13.5 million with $5 million guaranteed

This is a team-friendly deal for the self-proclaimed "fastest person on this planet." Turpin has been the NFC's Pro Bowl kick returner in two of his first three seasons (2022 and 2024), and he earned the NFL's 2024 first-team All-Pro selection as a returner for his 2024 production. He led the league in both kick return yards (904) and yards per kick return (33.5). His 33.5 yards per kickoff return last season is now the Cowboys single-season record, and the second-highest since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger trailing only Colts defensive back and returner Jim Duncan's 35.4 average in the 1970 season.

The former TCU Horned Frog was also the only player in the NFL to have a kickoff return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in 2024, and he became the first player in Dallas history with both types of return touchdowns and a receiving touchdown (two) in the same season. Perhaps this deal also leads to his role in the passing game continuing to increase.

Grade: B

Contract: Three years, $9 million with $6.2 million guaranteed

Safety Markquese Bell, 26-years-old, was a valuable safety-linebacker hybrid under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but his role decreased in 2024 under Mike Zimmer. This deal indicates Eberflus will reincorporate him into the defense with safeties Donovan Wilson (30-years-old) and Malik Hooker (turns 29-years-old on Apr. 2). Decent value signing that's essentially a two-year deal with a team option in year three with there not being any guaranteed money remaining on the contract in 2027.

Grade: C+

Contract: One year, $1.4 million deal with $167,500 guaranteed

Death, taxes and C.J. Goodwin suiting up for the Cowboys' special teams unit are the three certainties in life these days. One could argue the rationale behind carving out a roster spot for player who is 35-years-old and will exclusively see the field on special teams, but coaches have raved about Goodwin's leadership and responsibility in that phase for years.

Grade: B+

Contract: Two years, financial terms not yet disclosed

Anger, a two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, was one the NFL's best as recently as 2023, and he's a key part of the field goal operation for the NFL's best kicker Brandon Aubrey. He serves as Aubrey's holder and keeps him loose with witty jokes and helping him get lined up before kicks. Sure, he's 36-years-old, but nice that Dallas was able to maintain continuity for Aubrey.

Grade: B+

Contract: Three years, $4.45 million

Sieg coming back solidifies continuity in Aubrey's field goal operation, and he's another locker room favorite who helps keep many on the team loose with his humor an wit.

Overall Grade: C

No, the Cowboys haven't made any dumb moves, but their inactivity in key areas is holding their grade down. Not re-signing Parsons earlier this offseason has come back to bite them with deals for both Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million with $91.5 million guaranteed) and Myles Garrett (four years, $160 million with $122.8 million guaranteed) raising their All-Pro edge rusher's asking price at the age of 25. Opting to let Lewis walk opened the door for the Cowboys to be incredibly vulnerable at the cornerback spot with nom proven players likely available for Week 1 at the position outside of DaRon Bland.

Plus, Dallas restructured Prescott's and Lamb's deals for more cap space now, but Dallas hasn't made any significant win-now moves to capitalize on those restructures, moves that increase cap hits later down the road. The Cowboys also desperately need to add another legit veteran at the wide receiver position. Options like former Cowboy Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen could all make sense. The Cowboys have the 10th-highest remaining cap space in the NFL ($37.6 million per OverTheCap.com), and they should use some of it on low-cost vets at both receiver and corner. Extending both Bland and two-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith are moves one could argue need to get done NOW before each of their respective markets jump in the near future.

The Cowboys have done just above the bare minimum in backfilling their depth chart at multiple spots this offseason, but they still need to reinforce their top of their roster at a few key positions ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.