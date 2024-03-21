The Philadelphia Eagles were certainly active in NFL free agency, thanks to a rising salary cap and the need to improve a team that lost six of their final seven games after a 10-1 start. There were plenty of holes on the Eagles roster that needed to be addressed in the first wave of free agency.

Philadelphia didn't address all of its holes, but the Eagles were able to add the best running back in free agency (Saquon Barkley) and were able to bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- who they badly missed last season at safety. The Eagles didn't significantly improve at linebacker, and the fate of Haason Reddick is still to be determined.

There's other aspects of the roster that the Eagles will have to improve as free agency is in its second wave. As for the first wave, let's grade the nine acquisitions the Eagles made.

Saquon Barkley: A

Contract: Three years, $37.75 million

The Eagles needed a three-down back in the worst way, and they got the best one on the market in Barkley. Philadelphia wasn't getting the production in the run game with D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell last year, which makes the Barkley signing even more important for their offense.

Barkley is going from the third-worst run-blocking offensive line in the New York Giants to the third best in the Eagles. Barkley was still able to have three 1,000-yard seasons and have 7,311 yards from scrimmage (4.9 yards per touch) despite playing behind what was arguably the worst offensive line in football over the last six years.

Barkley is playing behind the best offensive line and best skill position group he's ever played with in the NFL. Not to mention the best quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

Barkley isn't the same player he was when he was drafted, but he's still dynamic and has the potential for an explosive play every time he gets the ball. If Barkley can stay on the field, he -- and the Eagles offense -- are primed for a big season.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: A-

Contract: Three years, up to $33 million

Watching the Eagles secondary last season, there was obviously a missing piece. That was Gardner-Johnson, who had more interceptions (six) than Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Kevin Byard combined last season (four). The Eagles had just nine interceptions as a team last season, missing that playmaker in the secondary that could help Slay, Bradberry and the rookie defensive backs (Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown and Eli Ricks).

Gardner-Johnson can play cornerback and safety, but he's getting paid to be a ball hawk at safety. The Eagles prioritize the safety position in Vic Fangio's defense and Gardner-Johnson is a significant upgrade over what they had the season prior.

Philadelphia was able to get Gardner-Johnson signed to a long-term deal, just a year later than expected. The primary target was Xavier McKinney, but the Eagles were still able to land a player familiar with the organization and the defense. The defense should create plenty of takeaways in 2024.

Contract: Three years, $51 million

The Eagles paid Huff based on what he can do over the next three seasons in their defense, not the breakout season he endured last year. Huff can get to the quarterback, evidenced by his 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits despite having just 42% of the defensive snaps. Only Micah Parsons had a higher pressure rate among defensive players with 250+ snaps than Huff, who finished at 21.3%.

Can the Eagles get more sacks out of Huff with more defensive snaps over the next few years? Philadelphia is paying Huff to get to the quarterback and generate pressure, especially on third down.

Josh Sweat is staying in Philadelphia after the Huff signing, but what about Haason Reddick? The Eagles would be a significantly better team with all three in the pass rush rotation, but that remains to be seen.

Matt Hennessy: B

Contract: One year, financial details not reported

Certainly doesn't hurt the Eagles to add depth at guard, especially since they signed Hennessy prior to losing Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll. Hennessy has starting experience at center and was supposed to be the starting left guard for the Atlanta Falcons last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the year.

The Eagles are getting a versatile interior lineman who can play if one of Landon Dickerson or Cam Jurgens goes down. Hennessy may compete with Tyler Steen for the right guard job.

Oren Burks: B

Contract: One year, up to $2.5 million

Burks is slated in as the third linebacker on the Eagles, a proven utility player that played an important role in the San Francisco 49ers defense the last two seasons. A core special team player, too, Burks is going to have a major role on a unit that was already good.

Burks is a good tackler in space and very athletic. The Eagles have some depth at linebacker and a very good special teamer.

Contract: One year, $1.2 million

The Eagles are giving Baun the opportunity to be a pass rusher in this defense, an opportunity he didn't see enough of with the New Orleans Saints. Baun can also play some off-ball linebacker, which was his role in New Orleans. The ability to pass rush from an off-ball linebacker spot will also help the defense.

Baun is going to play both edge and off-ball linebacker, along with being a core contributor on special teams. This was a solid depth signing with upside.

Acquired in trade: 2024 third-round pick (No. 98 overall), two 2025 seventh-round picks

Not a free agent acquisition, but a big move nonetheless. Tanner McKee was slated to be the No. 2 quarterback until the Eagles decided to move back 22 spots in the draft to get Pickett. The former first-round pick didn't work out in Pittsburgh, but is getting a fresh start in Philadlephia to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and develop his game.

Two years of control was vital for the Eagles, especially at a cap number for 2024 at $1.98 million and $2.62 million for 2025. The Eagles got a good No. 2 quarterback under team control at a salary which they can improve other areas of the roster.

Contract: One year, up to $7.5 million

White is the wild card of the free-agent signings. An excellent athlete who's game has declined the last three seasons, leading to a benching in his last few games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White is looking for a fresh start in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are trying to get the 2020 version of White, the one that wrecked havoc and was a difference-maker in the Super Bowl run that season. White says he's healthy and wore the green dot in Tampa Bay, so he's betting on himself -- and the Eagles are betting on him as well.

The Eagles didn't make a big splash at linebacker, but are hoping White outperforms his contract.

DeVante Parker: C

Contract: One year, $4.5 million

If Parker is the front-runner for the No. 3 receiver role, the Eagles may have to look elsewhere in free agency or in the draft. Parker is good at winning 50-50 balls, but not getting enough separation has played a role in actually getting targets.

Parker is more of an outside receiver and isn't a guarantee to make the 53-man roster come September. Either A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith will slot inside in "11 personnel" when Parker is on the field, or Parker is just wide receiver depth and Britain Covey gets more opportunities in the slot.

Parker will have to prove something this summer to justify a roster spot.