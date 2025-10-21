The 2025 NFL Draft has been really impressive thus far. Aside from Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston and Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who have yet to debut, essentially every player taken in the first-round has made some level of impact for their team this season. Tight end Tyler Warren, for example, has played a pivotal role in the Colts becoming one of the surprising developments of the season.

Here is how every first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft grades out through Week 7:

Grade: B

Ward's statistics (1,101 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions) are not going to look impressive, but the supporting cast has not helped him and now the coach has been fired. Tennessee is allowing the fifth-highest pressure rate (39.3%) and has the ninth-most drops with nine, according to TruMedia. He is guilty of making one or two bad decisions a game, but the touch and processing leads to long-term optimism. Twice now, he has just dropped the football in a clean pocket.

Grade: B+

Hunter made a splash play in prime time against the Chiefs, but the franchise is still otherwise exploring how to best deploy him on offense. He has been really good on defense, but has essentially been a role player or less in four of six games. All parties involved are smart enough and committed to figuring it out, but the start has been slower than anticipated.

Grade: B+

Carter has the 13th-most pressures (27) on the season, which is the same number as Myles Garrett and two fewer than Will Anderson Jr. The issue is that Brian Burns has been soaking up all of the sack production thus far; nine sacks to Carter's 0.5. The No. 3 overall selection has shown an ability to win in a variety of ways but can still take his game to another level.

Grade: B

New England has been one of the 2025 season's biggest on-field revelations. Quarterback Drake Maye has obviously been fantastic, but the supporting cast is a big reason for his success. After allowing the second-most pressure, according to TruMedia, in 2024, the Patriots rank No. 14 in the metric this season.

Grade: B

Graham is rarely getting blown off the ball or losing ground. He had a tight spin move and a few violent clubs against Miami alone. The key for him moving forward is just finding a level of consistency. Cleveland is getting contributions up and down the defensive line so he is often not in a position to receive double teams. Graham's 12 pressures are tied No. 95 in the league, according to TruMedia.

Grade: B

Jeanty is on pace to break 1,000 rushing yards on the season, but there is no question that he is underperforming relative to running backs previously taken top 10 overall. Before the season, I looked at the history of running backs taken in that range to project Jeanty's output.

The rookie out of Boise State is a bit more difficult to evaluate because he plays a position dependent upon the supporting cast. Jeanty ranks sixth among running backs with at least 50 rushing attempts in tackle avoidance rate (23.4%) and fifth in yards before contact (.55), according to TruMedia. He has done a good job in pass protection.

Grade: B

Membou has had some really good moments early in his career. His athleticism allows him to make blocks in space and reach blocks of which others are incapable. Week 7 was not the cleanest display for the rookie, but the body of work has been impressive. He has allowed three sacks on the year, according to TruMedia.

Grade: A-

McMillan has shown the body control and ball skills in contested situations to make flashy catches down the field. There has been a bit of volatility to his game having three drops on the year. McMillan looks like a foundational piece to Carolina's offense moving forward.

Grade: B+

Banks has not been perfect, but he has been most consistent in his technique among rookie offensive tackles. Banks will get bull rushed back onto his heels, but shows good ankle flexion to absorb more contact than most. His ceiling may not be as high as the Chiefs' Josh Simmons, but the floor is higher.

Grade: C

Loveland has been used sparingly this season and his impact has been more limited. He has been a net negative in pass protection, but otherwise it is difficult to gauge his overall play given the smaller sample size. The Michigan product has eight receptions for 78 yards.

Grade: C+

Coming out of Georgia, Williams was thought to offer a higher floor in run defense and he would be afforded to develop as a pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa. Bosa is now injured and more of the burden to produce falls on Williams. He is not even 22 years old yet.

Grade: B

Booker has been limited to four games this season. His limited athleticism had been one of the concerns regarding his viability as a first-round pick. Booker has been impactful leading an improved Dallas rushing attack. His issues in pass protection seem to occur on stunts and twists.

Grade: C-

Grant was never going to be an impactful pass rusher, but the floor should have been high in run defense. Miami is bottom 10 in yards per carry and defensive total rush EPA, according to TruMedia. Those figures do not tell the full story of his play, but a problem which he was drafted to fix, remains unsolved.

14. Colts - TE Tyler Warren

Grade: A-

Warren leads all tight ends in receiving yards (370). He has the third-most receptions (29) among the position. Coming out of Penn State, his blocking was not held in high regard, but he has been functional in that regard. Warren has been a key component in Indy's upstart offense.

Grade: B-

Walker has played 133 of a possible 328 defensive snaps for the Falcons. He holds up fairly well at the point of attack, but overall lack of ideal size leaves him at a slight disadvantage in run defense. On the year, the rookie out of Georgia has eight pressures, according to TruMedia. His lone sack on the year was a hop chop around the high side to bring down J.J. McCarthy.

16. Cardinals - DT Walter Nolen

Grade: Incomplete

Nolen has yet to make his 2025 debut, but the Ole Miss product's practice window has been opened and he is working his way back onto the field. Arizona has a Week 8 Bye, so the expectation is that he returns against Dallas.

Grade: C

Stewart plays hard and has functional play strength. To this point, he has struggled to get off blocks and needs to string more moves together to formulate a more effective pass-rush plan. He shows a swipe around the edge but has just a 7.3% pressure rate through three games, according to TruMedia.

Grade: B

Zabel has brought a level of competency and physicality of which the franchise has been seeking for several years. The rookie has been first on the scene to defend his teammates on more than one occasion, including on "Monday Night Football," this season. Zabel has not allowed a sack this season, according to TruMedia.

Grade: A-

Tampa Bay's selection of Egbuka was curious at the time, but it has paid dividends in a few ways. First, the player has been impactful. Two, the Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries at the position, including to Egbuka, so depth has been important. Egbuka had the third-most receiving touchdowns with five and fifth-most receiving yards (469) in the league entering "Monday Night Football."

There is room for him to grow as a blocker, but he is willing to get after it in that aspect as well.

Grade: C+

Barron gets a little loose in coverage working through traffic but otherwise has been fine for the Broncos. He was the unfortunate soul in coverage on Theo Johnson when the tight end caught a ricochet in stride and took it for a touchdown Sunday against the Giants. Barron also got flagged for hooking Wan'Dale Robinson on a throw over the middle.

Grade: B+

Harmon missed a bit of time early in the season but has hit the ground running since returning to the lineup. Through four games, he has amassed 12 pressures, according to TruMedia. The Oregon product has great strength and linemen struggle to recover when he gets on their hip. Harmon is not as much explosive as he is collapsing the pocket, but he does a good job stacking and shedding blockers in the run game.

Grade: B

Hampton will miss significant time recovering from an ankle injury. He is averaging almost five yards per carry this season and has the second-highest tackle avoidance rate (33.3%) in the league, according to TruMedia. Hampton has proven to be capable of getting open in the pass game, but it does not appear that coach Jim Harbaugh trusts him in pass protection yet.

Grade: B

Green Bay has so many mouths to feed in that offense. Golden has 18 receptions for 249 yards on the year. He does a good job of pressing the defender before making his cut to create leverage. The former Longhorn is incredibly dynamic with the ball in open space through his ability to change directions on a dime and build speed quickly.

Grade: C

Jackson displays all the qualities of an effective player. He has just yet to put it together. Posture and foundation are unstable. The Ohio State product gives up the angle too early in pass protection as well. He has good foot mobility to handle counters, but can be late identifying stunts and twists. Through three games, Jackson has allowed one sack and five pressures, according to TruMedia.

25. Giants - QB Jaxson Dart, Giants

Grade: B+

Dart has shown a tremendous amount of poise and confidence, which has provided a spark to the New York offense. His legs allow him to turn broken plays into something more, but he has to learn to avoid unnecessary contact.

Ball placement has been relatively good in the short-to-intermediate throws but otherwise sporadic downfield. He is below average in completion percentage on throws of 10 air yards or more and even lower on 20 air yards or more, according to TruMedia. He has already shown growth as a passer and fans should be encouraged by early returns in progression reads.

26. Falcons - EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Grade: C+

Pearce has been more of a role player to this point. It does not look like the team trusts him in run defense yet; more than half of his defensive snaps have come in pass-rushing situations. The investment in the pass rush has been fruitful, however. Atlanta ranks among the top 10 in team pressure rate, according to TruMedia.

Grade: C

Davante Adams shook him and dropped a pass that sailed a bit in the end zone. Starks is hesitant through traffic. He's good playing from depth but allowed a big play to Christian Kirk due to giving upo leverage. Starks can do a better job coming to balance in space.

Grade: B-

Williams is a bigger body whose primary responsibility has been occupying blockers and constricting the opponent's run game. Most of his seven pressures have been a result of playing to the whistle and progressively wearing the opposition down with power.

Grade: C

Conerly has not been awful, but there is certainly room for refinement. Conerly is patient through his pass arc but has to do a better job of dropping anchor and not getting pushed into the backfield. TruMedia credits him with five sacks allowed this season for a Washington team that, as a whole, has underperformed.

30. Bills - CB Maxwell Hairston

Grade: Incomplete

The first-round pick has yet to make his professional debut. Buffalo is coming off a bye this week and leadership has indicated that Hairston may return soon. Hairston had six interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, over his final two seasons at Kentucky.

Grade: A-

Campbell is a playmaker in an ideal situation. Philadelphia has Zack Baun to serve as the defense's orchestrator. Campbell has the luxury of using his athleticism for sideline-to-sideline play. He has a forced fumble and interception while being effective as a pass rusher when called upon.

32. Chiefs - OT Josh Simmons

Grade: B

Simmons has done a great job moving his feet when engaged and has shown the foot quickness to mirror counters. There is still work to be done in terms of marrying his hands and feet in pass protection, but it looks as though Kansas City found its franchise left tackle late in the first round. Simmons has a great anchor at the point of attack and has a good understanding of sealing run lanes.