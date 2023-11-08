Happy Wednesday, ladies and gentlemen. Joe Burrow is officially back to his MVP-like self, fresh off a prime-time win over the Bills, so John Breech is taking the day to bask in Cincinnati's restoration. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter.

We've got Week 10 predictions, an Aaron Rodgers rehab update, other quarterback news and more:

1. Today's show: Debating Prisco's Power Rankings

Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson and John Breech joined Will Brinson on the latest edition of the "Pick Six NFL" podcast to debate and dissect Prisco's latest edition of Power Rankings. Some highlights:

Between the Bills and Chiefs, Prisco isn't loving the offensive design and execution. "It's not Patrick Mahomes, it's the offense in general," he said of Kansas City, while arguing Buffalo's Josh Allen is "being hindered by his play-caller this year."

Breech has Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as his biggest surprise of the year, and Prisco echoed the praise: "He makes it look so easy. ... The way he throws and sits in that pocket, it reminds me of (Dan Marino) a lot."

The Vikings are up to No. 12 in Prisco's rankings, and it's not necessarily because of their newly improbable QB story: "Josh Dobbs is serviceable enough," he explained. "With that defense, they'll be fine. They should win 9 or 10 games."

Catch the full episode right here.

2. Prisco's Picks: Jaguars stun 49ers, Chargers edge Lions

Pete Prisco is 81-55 predicting games this season. He's looking to boost his record even more with picks for every single Week 10 contest. Here are some of his most notable projections:

Bengals 29, Texans 20: This is surprisingly a good game with the way these two are playing. We expected that from the Bengals, but the Texans are a surprise team. Both C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow have been lighting it up. But this is a big challenge for Stroud, who will see a lot of different looks from Lou Anarumo. Burrow will get the best of it.

This is surprisingly a good game with the way these two are playing. We expected that from the Bengals, but the Texans are a surprise team. Both C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow have been lighting it up. But this is a big challenge for Stroud, who will see a lot of different looks from Lou Anarumo. Burrow will get the best of it. Jaguars 24, 49ers 23: Both teams are coming off a bye, but they are doing so in different fashion. The Jaguars have won five straight games while the 49ers have lost three straight. San Francisco will be healthier here than before the bye, but I think the Jaguars will win this game late with a Trevor Lawrence drive that leads to a game-winning field goal.

Both teams are coming off a bye, but they are doing so in different fashion. The Jaguars have won five straight games while the 49ers have lost three straight. San Francisco will be healthier here than before the bye, but I think the Jaguars will win this game late with a Trevor Lawrence drive that leads to a game-winning field goal. Chargers 27, Lions 24: The Lions are coming off a bye, while the Chargers are playing on a short week after beating the Jets on Monday night. The Chargers offense has been struggling as of late, which is a concern. But I think at home they will find a way to beat the Lions in this one as Justin Herbert gets it going.

3. Midseason report: Grades for every team, major award picks

Lamar Jackson Getty Images

Nine weeks of the 2023 season are in the books, which means we're halfway through the schedule. So we're taking stock of the entire league, with grades for all 32 teams and midseason award picks.

Here are a couple of Jeff Kerr's highest-graded clubs:

Ravens (A): Baltimore has beaten Detroit and Seattle -- two of the top NFC teams -- by 30-plus points over the last three weeks. They are 4-1 against winning teams and have the top-ranked scoring defense, allowing 13.8 points per game (the lowest through nine games for the franchise since 2000).

Baltimore has beaten Detroit and Seattle -- two of the top NFC teams -- by 30-plus points over the last three weeks. They are 4-1 against winning teams and have the top-ranked scoring defense, allowing 13.8 points per game (the lowest through nine games for the franchise since 2000). Jaguars (A): Give the Jaguars significant credit toward emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, winning five straight games -- all against teams that entered the game with a winning record. They have the most opportunistic defense in the league with 18 takeaways in eight games, along with the top run defense in football (third in yards allowed per game).

Give the Jaguars significant credit toward emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, winning five straight games -- all against teams that entered the game with a winning record. They have the most opportunistic defense in the league with 18 takeaways in eight games, along with the top run defense in football (third in yards allowed per game). Browns (B+): The Browns deserve a lot of credit for being the toughest out in the AFC. This defense has held three teams to three points or fewer this year, as Jim Schwartz may be one of the best assistant coach hires of the offseason.

And here are some of Cody Benjamin's picks for top midseason awards:

MVP: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson -- In Year 6, he's still doing all kinds of damage on the ground with 440 rushing yards, first among QBs. But it's the aerial efficiency that really pops; there isn't a single starter with a better completion percentage (71.5), and only one full-time QB1 has fewer interceptions (three).

In Year 6, he's still doing all kinds of damage on the ground with 440 rushing yards, first among QBs. But it's the aerial efficiency that really pops; there isn't a single starter with a better completion percentage (71.5), and only one full-time QB1 has fewer interceptions (three). OPOY: Eagles WR A.J. Brown -- Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is superior in terms of game-breaking electricity. But did you realize how small the gap is between his production and that of Brown? The latter has been a touch more consistent. He has the slight edge in catch percentage (72.8 vs. 71.1) and is maybe the biggest reason the Eagles own an NFL-best 8-1 record.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is superior in terms of game-breaking electricity. But did you realize how small the gap is between his production and that of Brown? The latter has been a touch more consistent. He has the slight edge in catch percentage (72.8 vs. 71.1) and is maybe the biggest reason the Eagles own an NFL-best 8-1 record. Coach of the Year: Vikings' Kevin O'Connell -- O'Connell's navigated one blow after another -- an offseason exodus of proven veterans for a "competitive rebuild," Justin Jefferson's loss to injury, Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles tear -- and came out swinging every time. Between a creative prime-time upset of the 49ers, the hire of Brian Flores to run an ultra-aggressive "D" and the emergency integration of QB Josh Dobbs in Week 9, he's proving to be a man of the moment.

4. QB updates: Levis promoted, Wentz to Rams, Murray set to return

We've got a handful of big-name news items on signal-callers going into Week 10:

Titans declare Will Levis their starter The rookie will rightfully replace Ryan Tannehill for the rest of 2023

The rookie will rightfully replace Ryan Tannehill for the rest of 2023 Giants sticking with Tommy Devito: The undrafted rookie will make his first-career start vs. the Cowboys



The undrafted rookie will make his first-career start vs. the Cowboys Cardinals activate Kyler Murray The former No. 1 overall pick is set to make his 2023 debut on Sunday

The former No. 1 overall pick is set to make his 2023 debut on Sunday Rams signing Carson Wentz The ex-Eagles star is taking over as Matthew Stafford's new backup

The ex-Eagles star is taking over as Matthew Stafford's new backup Aaron Rodgers tempers expectations for return The Jets QB is "more than a couple weeks" away

5. Week 10 QB Power Rankings: Stroud into top five, Jackson No. 1

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Every week, we rank all 32 starting signal-callers to gauge the state of quarterbacking across the league. Here are some of the biggest movers going into Week 10, with Texans rookie C.J. Stroud once again stealing the show:

1. Ravens' Lamar Jackson (+2)

4. Texans' C.J. Stroud (+9)

7. Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (-6)

8. Cowboys' Dak Prescott (+2)

10. Chargers' Justin Herbert (-4)

Why the steep drop for Tua, who held the top spot a week earlier? Well, two things can be true: Tua is a masterful point guard for an explosive offense; his 2022 breakout wasn't a fluke. But he's still looking to prove he can transcend physical, superior defenses, especially when playing from behind. That was apparent again in Week 9's loss to the Chiefs.

6. Extra point: Patriots looking beyond Belichick, 2024 mock, more

