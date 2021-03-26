As the 2021 NFL Draft draws closer, dozens of notable veterans remain unsigned. Many could still prove valuable into the summer and early fall. But most of the big waves of free agency are past, and most teams have already assembled their cores. So which teams knocked it out of the park? Which ones swung and missed? We're going division by division at CBS Sports to evaluate all 32 teams and their early-offseason performance.

In the NFC North, three teams have performed pretty similarly, while one has clearly missed the mark:

Notable additions/signings:

Notable subtractions:

This offseason was always going to be all about the quarterback spot for the Bears. They told everyone as much, both with their words ("we have a plan") and their actions (letting Trubisky walk). The grand result? Signing and immediately handing the No. 1 job to Dalton, who hasn't enjoyed a winning season in five years; hasn't played a full season in four; has averaged fewer than seven yards per attempt since 2015; and looked totally replaceable in a far superior Cowboys offense in 2020. Can his staff connections make him an upgrade on Nick Foles? Maybe. But the Bears needed a bigger swing here, not a fallback to a low-ceiling stopgap.

Outside of QB, which will only be rectified by a surprise trade or draft-day addition, the rest of the Bears' activity has been fine. Edwards and Attaochu bring stability up front, but Trufant is a downgrade from Fuller. Williams could be a nice complement at running back, but the offense's top play-maker, Robinson, doesn't seem any closer to signing long term.

Grade: D

Notable additions/signings:

Notable subtractions:

On the surface, the Lions haven't exactly ushered instant hope into Motown. Jamaal Williams is good, and Tyrell Williams can be, but both are best used as complementary pieces. Ditto for Perriman and Brockers. And then there's Goff, who wilted far too often on his way out of Los Angeles, which was so eager to dump his bloated contract that it gave up two first-round picks as part of the Stafford deal. Those two first-rounders, however, are the biggest reason the Lions get more than a passing grade here. Even in the plausible event Goff (still just 26) doesn't flash in new scenery, Detroit will be positioned to add its own premium QB sooner rather than later.

Most of the Lions' subtractions, meanwhile, are closer to additions on their way out -- overpaid vets whose value no longer justified their salaries. The lone exceptions might be Stafford, who was still due for a fresh start while his market was hot; and Jones, who was an underrated starter out wide. Okwara returning at 25, fresh off a 10-sack season, for fair pass-rusher money, is a nice bonus.

Grade: C+

Notable additions/signings:

Notable subtractions:

Aaron Rodgers must be loving this, no? Green Bay wasn't going to have a ton of flexibility to spend anyway, and retaining both Jones and restricted free agent Robert Tonyan is nothing to sneeze at. But still, this is a Packers team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight years despite Rodgers often lacking the weaponry of other contenders. Adding a single veteran receiver, whether Will Fuller or T.Y. Hilton or JuJu Smith-Schuster, would've been nice. And while King's deal is reasonable for a starting corner, the club could've stood to add competition there as well.

There's nothing wrong with standing pat in free agency, where the big spenders rarely find lasting or hype-worthy talent (unless your team also has Tom Brady). It's not as if the Packers aren't good enough already to make another deep run in 2021. But they're entering the draft with some legitimate questions at a number of key spots, from O-line to receiver to the secondary.

Grade: C

Notable additions/signings:

Notable subtractions:

Much like their QB, the Vikings have built a recent reputation for being good enough to get to the playoffs, but not good enough to make it much further. Their moves this offseason don't exactly spell a shift from that trend, as we've got a lot of part-swapping going on as opposed to clear upgrades. On their face, though, the decisions are fairly respectable. Rudolph and Reiff were due for fresh starts, and both Tomlinson and Peterson are perfect additions to Mike Zimmer's defense. The former is a prototypical gap-plugging force up front, and Peterson, while no longer in All-Pro form, brings a steady hand to a young secondary.

Still, it hurts to see Harris leave for a reasonable deal with the Eagles, seeing as though Harrison Smith is now opposite a gaping hole at safety. And the Vikings still have work to do at receiver, where Chad Beebe needs serious competition at the No. 3 spot. The draft remains to plug other holes, but you have to wonder just how much they've actually added to 2020's building blocks.

Grade: B-