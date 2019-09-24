Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks: Daniel Jones leads the best of Week 3

Week 3 in the 2019 NFL season gave us more young quarterbacks under center, and saw the NFL debuts of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen of the Panthers as well as Josh Rosen's first start with the Dolphins and Mason Rudolph's first start for the Steelers. A whopping 11 first or second-year quarterbacks have played considerable snaps, and we aren't even to October, which is music to my ears.

Both Jones and Allen made history in their Week 3 start while helping their respective teams get a victory. Jones pulled off the second-largest comeback (18-point deficit) by a rookie making his debut in NFL history and the biggest comeback by a Giants quarterback since 1970. Allen racked up the second-best passer rating in the history of the Panthers' franchise. I aim to dig a bit deeper and grade these quarterbacks on a per-snap basis taking every individual aspect of their performance into account.

Without further ado, let's dive deep into the individual efforts of each quarterback and assign a grade. And, for the first time this year, I'm assigning a cumulative grade for the passers who've played significant snaps in more than one game.

Mayfield faced one of the better defenses in the NFC at home on Sunday Night Football, and frankly had somewhat of a dud performance. Yes, some of that was due to his offensive line having no answer for Aaron Donald. And the rest of the Rams defensive front had its way with Cleveland's blocking unit for most of the evening. But not all the pressure Mayfield faced -- and reacted poorly too in most cases -- was on the Browns' offensive line. His pocket presence was disappointing all evening. The first throw of the game was an awesome illustration of his arm strength, as he had a defender in his face the moment he snapped his head around on a play-action pass. Mayfield was still able to get the ball across the field to Jarvis Landry by the sideline.

His next really impressive throw came on a down-the-middle rope on a back-shoulder ball to Landry near the end of the half, but the defender knocked it away. Earlier in that drive, Mayfield found the slot receiver on his second read. In the red zone, he was antsy and retreated often when he felt any semblance of pressure. He nearly threw a pick on one of those retreats when a cornerback undercut his throw toward the sideline, but it sailed. His touchdown to Demetrius Harris was a short, wide open throw. Later in the game, Mayfield threw behind Landry on a crosser from right to left but possibly didn't want to lead him into boundary defender who was floating back toward the middle.

Late in the game, Mayfield evacuated a totally clean pocket but found Beckham on scramble drill, and the throw was a laser. He then ran into pressure after leaving another clean pocket to get sacked. Mayfield did flash good pocket management on a step up before rocketing a pass to Landry against man coverage over the middle -- on a critical 3rd and 15 conversion inside two minutes. With the game on the line, Mayfield was late and the ball was tipped on a Landry target inside the 10 on a rollout from a stacked formation. On the game-sealing interception, Mayfield wasn't totally wrong to leave the pocket but again faded away from the throw.

All evening, his pocket presence was simply not good. And he wasn't decisive, which is surprising given how he passed as a rookie and his style of play at Oklahoma.

Grade: C-

Cumulative Grade: C

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones led a crazy comeback win against the Buccaneers, and had a solid afternoon in Tampa Bay. He started with a good slide away from pressure before finding an open Sterling Shepard on a crosser. There were a lot of short, high-percentage throws early. On a long ball to rookie Darius Slayton, who didn't separate on the play, Jones dropped the ball in the bucket, but the ball was dropped.

There was a playaction bootleg to Shepard that was just overthrown. Midway through the second, from a clean pocket, Jones moved from the left side of the field to the middle but was late on seam throw and should've been picked on 3rd and 15.

He found his target as he was being hit one play before showcasing suboptimal pocket presence on fumble. Jones simply didn't drift away from pressure. He missed a receiver who had a step down the field, and the 75-yard touchdown to Evan Engram was an easy over-the-middle throw in the void of soft zone coverage. Jones lived up to his fresh "Danny Dimes" nickname on a 46-yarder to Slayton later in the game. The same was true on an excellent touch toss to Shepard while rolling right.

Jones did have stretch in which he got very stagnant in the pocket. The first play resulted in a sack fumble, which the Giants recovered. On the next play, he did move out of pocket and kept his head up but held the ball too long. Sacked again. He then failed to step up into pocket when getting pressured from his right while looking left, which was essentially a blindside sack. Not much he could do on 3rd and 15 sack. He was sacked on five straight plays over multiple possessions. Jones settled in when it mattered most, as he made accurate passes to two open wideouts for big gains on what was ultimately the game-winning drive. One came as the pocket was collapsing. Jones was off target on a tightly covered outs on 2nd and 3rd down then showcased great presence of mind on his fourth down touchdown run.

Grade: B-

Cumulative Grade: N/A

Allen's development is slowly but surely happening. He has been pressured a fair amount through three games -- some of which has been on him -- but has mostly been very patient standing and surveying from the pocket, and he's consistently getting to his second and third reads. Big steps for him. On the first throw of the game, he waited and uncorked a good throw on the run to tight end Lee Smith. Drop. Then he stepped up into a sack.

Allen then threw a laser beam on an RPO to Cole Beasley. On the same drive, Allen saw instant frontside pressure from towering defender Carlos Dunlap. He escaped and made a perfect throw on the run to John Brown in tight coverage near the sideline. He was called for intentional grounding on a really bad retreat when he couldn't find anyone open. Allen has to throw it away earlier. It knocked the Bills out of field-goal range.

Then Allen got hot. He threw a missile on a comeback off play-action to Brown before a tremendous pass as he was being hit through a very tight window to Zay Jones over the middle. He then fired a deep slant to Brown with coverage draped on him, but the ball was dropped. Holding nullified the play altogether. Allen's raw improvisational skills were apparent too. On one drop back, he showed good patience before juking Geno Atkins and found Dawson Knox at the last second for a 17-yard gain down. He later made a no-no throw to Knox across his body for a minimal gain. One of Allen's best throws came on a 3rd and short conversion to Beasley in which he looked middle, then to his right and the pass had great ball placement despite being forced to throw from an awkward base and arm angle. He pump-faked, then started to run, stopped then delivered a jump throw to a seemingly open Tommy Sweeney in the front right corner of the end zone, however, the pass took an extra split second to get there and was knocked away. Allen fell victim to another drop later in the game on a deep out on his second read and showcased more patience, accuracy, and zip on a 10-yard connection with Brown.

But then the hero ball interception reared its ugly head. He needs to throw the football away in those instances. Allen almost connected but was nearly picked on a down the middle deep ball to Robert Foster. The ball was on a line but hung in the air for a split second too long, as it was against wind, which was a big factor in this game. He found Knox open down the sideline for a 49-yard gain on a game-winning drive. Overall, Allen displayed improvement of the key attributes needed to play quarterback successfully in the NFL but had a small collection of unnecessary "overextensions" that have to be erased from his game. He also ran it well on a few scrambles and designed runs.

Grade: B-

Cumulative Grade: B

Josh Rosen, Dolphins

Rosen's first start with the Dolphins went as expected, and most of that wasn't on the quarterback himself. He threw accurately on a short out route before firing behind on a slant to start the game. On that opening drive, Rosen placed a raindrop perfectly to DeVante Parker who made a dazzling one-handed catch despite snug coverage.

Rosen was a split second late on a seam throw to Allen Hurns, which hung him out to dry. He got smacked by safety Jeff Heath and left the game. Rosen then side-stepped pressure to his left and found Nick O'Leary on an improvisational play. On a flea-flicker, Rosen moved away from blindside pressure from Robert Quinn and found Preston Williams deep.

He got injured when he scrambled a from clean pocket but returned a few plays later. Rosen then had great ball placement to Williams for a touchdown over the shoulder of the corner, but the pass was dropped. A few times, Rosen quickly got to his second read over the middle but didn't make any ridiculous throws there. The Dallas defensive line took over in the second half, which led to loads of pressure. Near the end of the game, Rosen was off-target on a pass near the sideline but threw with impressive velocity and accuracy on a 4th down conversion. Overall, it was a decent albeit far from spectacular outing from Rosen in a difficult situation.

Grade: C-

In this game against the Chiefs, Jackson was a real-life version of a quarterback in NFL Blitz. There were a variety of traditional passes from the pocket, but the off-script developments were insane. And he had two prayers answered on throws that never should've been made. The first throw of the game was a display of gorgeous footwork and ball handling on playaction. The pass was zipped over the middle to Nick Boyle.

Three microcosms of his afternoon were evident early on a deep shot to Marquise Brown. Jackson stepped up and was very patient inside the pocket but overthrew his speedy target. That would happen many more times throughout this absolutely bananas game. In fact, the overthrows weren't just to Brown. Baltimore was super-aggressive throughout, but early, Jackson took a few chances on throws into the end zone, which could've been completed but went over his targets' heads. And a few times in the first half, Jackson waited in the pocket then flashed his otherworldly mobility to maneuver out of the pocket but didn't amount to anything downfield. He did launch a rocket to Brown deep down the field after stoically scanning from inside the pocket, but the rookie's feet were just out of bounds.

On a 4th and short from inside his own territory, Jackson strangely threw the ball into the dirt on a rollout. Later, he was nearly picked by Tyrann Mathieu when his seam throw was a tick late. Jackson awesomely reset inside the pocket to halt a premature scramble attempt and nearly fit the ball into Willie Snead's hands downfield. After a few overthrows to Brown and Hayden Hurst, Jackson lofted a beautiful touch throw to Brown without being able to step into the throw then missed the rookie in the end zone on -- you guessed it -- an overthrow. Jackson was almost picked again by Mathieu on a down-the-middle throw and stepped up into a Frank Clark sack. Jackson put a long ball on the money to Miles Boykin in the end zone, but it was dropped. The coverage was tight though. He ended by throwing behind Nick Boyle on a crosser in the red zone but was Allen Iverson-esque all day dropping defenders in space as a runner.

Jackson undoubtedly has elements of his game that are seemingly raw, yet the improvisational aspect of his game likely won't and probably shouldn't stop. It is vital to note the extremely polished drifts inside the pocket with awesome patience and good accuracy with outstanding velocity. Those plays are increasingly common for Jackson. The downfield touch was off in this game -- and could've changed the outcome -- but Jackson's arrow is pointing up.

Early Grade: C+

Cumulative Grade: B+

Mason Rudolph, Steelers

For as much as the Steelers said all week they were confident in Rudolph -- and the trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick indicated they truly are -- the offensive coordinator didn't show that with his game plan in San Francisco. The plan of attack was outrageously screen-heavy to start early. And those plays featured minimal or no yards after the catch.

On an early 3rd and 5, Rudolph threw slightly ahead of Diontae Johnson, but the receiver looked like he slowed his route. Then there was a slightly high throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster in end zone, yet the wideout couldn't jump as there was some contact through the route. The timing wasn't right either. After more screens -- both outside to receivers and inside to backs and tight ends -- Rudolph overthrew tight end Vance McDonald outside numbers on up and out. The ball needed to be more on a line. Later, on an out route, Johnson slowed up again before the pass fell incomplete, although it would've been a difficult catch. There were a bunch of coverage scrambles and sacks in this outing, as San Francisco's defensive line had a day against Pittsburgh's blocking unit.

Rudolph was a tick late on a comeback to Smith-Schuster which resulted in a Richard Sherman pass breakup. After missing Johnson open down the field, Rudolph stepped up and away from Dee Ford but threw across his body and got picked. Can't make that throw. For as ineffective as Rudolph and the Steelers' offense were in the first half, they improved after halftime. James Washington dropped a slant that would've been first down. Rudolph subtly stepped up before firing to Smith-Schuster across the middle, and the star receiver did the rest for the long touchdown. There was a defensive pass interference on a long ball to Washington. Rudolph then looked right before coming back to the left to find Johnson for touchdown, the second-year quarterback's best play of the day. Trailing with one minute to go, Rudolph was pressured quickly early in the possession, and on fourth down, he threw with too much touch on an in-breaking route to Washington. The Steelers tried to ease Rudolph into his first start, and it didn't work. He was out of sorts in the first half, but as the offense was opened up after halftime, Rudolph was more comfortable.

Grade: D+

Cumulative Grade: C-

Tough situation for Falk making his first NFL start on the road in New England. Anyway, he flashed a few impressive step ups into the pocket, but his velocity and ball placement were not good most of this outing. Also, Adam Gase called another ultra-conservative game that featured an assortment of quick screens to Le'Veon Bell and a few other Jets' offensive skill-position players.

The Jets' offensive line did Falk no favors, although he was very immobile inside the pocket.

There were a few miscommunications between Falk and his receivers, one on a back shoulder that fell incomplete, one later that led to a cinch of an interception. Falk released an accurate ball on a deep comeback through tight coverage, but it was just short of getting the first down on 3rd and 12. On one play, the 2018 sixth-rounder advanced forward in the pocket and even readjusted his helmet, but the throw near the sideline was a tad high and fell incomplete. Late in the game, he threw with proper ball placement, but there was a lack of zip on the out route through tight coverage.

Grade: D

Cumulative Grade: D

Kyle Allen, Panthers

They said a tight end is a young quarterback's best friend, and that adage was certainly true in Allen's first NFL start. Many times throughout the game, he looked for Olsen over the middle against man coverage, and the elder statesman on Carolina's roster created just enough separation to make the grab.

On a sack fumble by Chandler Jones in the first half, Allen waited nicely but didn't step into the cleanest portion of the pocket. One of those passes from Allen to Olsen was a rope through traffic off play-action on a 3rd and 5. He moved away from blindside pressure for his first touchdown. Good stuff. There was great ball placement on another play-action crosser to Olsen later in the game. Allen vacated the pocket unnecessarily and faded away while making a late throw near the sideline on one play before making an assertive throw on a deep dig to D.J. Moore that resulted in an easy yards-after-the-catch score because defenders were turned the other way when the second-year receiver caught the football. Allen had an awesome rollout against pressure on toe-tap throw to Samuel inside the red zone.

Another one of Allen's touchdown throws was a fadeaway to Olsen with the tight end running across the end zone. He showcased good accuracy on 14-yarder late to Samuel yet didn't step up and was stripped in a two-possession game midway through the fourth, which put a bad cap on an otherwise solid NFL starting debut. The first area of Allen's game that needs to improve is his pocket presence. Too often to stood flat footed to scan the field and didn't feel/move away from edge pressure.

Grade: B-

Cumulative Grade: N/A

Murray started the game with a scramble from a clean pocket, which was foreshadowing for his performance against the Lions.

Early on, there was good velocity and placement on out to Crabtree near the sideline then an antsy retreat when he couldn't find anyone open. Murray got to his second read to find an open Larry Fitzgerald (he's always open) before doing the same move through his progressions to locate Christian Kirk over the middle on a stick route. There were coverage sacks near the end of the half, and Murray dropped a dime deep down the seam to Kirk, but it was kinda/sorta dropped, as it hit him in the hands yet Tre Boston arrived at the last split second to up the degree of difficulty. Murray was off target on out to David Johnson then behind late on slant.

Damiere Byrd got open on blown coverage down the field, but Murray overthrew him. He was forced to throw away the football after waiting then drifting into pressure to his right. Murray suffered another drop down the field on a wide-open pass. He threw too high and behind Fitzgerald down the numbers, then made an ill-advised throw through zone deep in his own territory, which led to an easy interception for the underneath defender. While I liked the speed at which Murray was getting to his second read in this game, his pocket patience was subpar, he missed downfield on a few occasions and made one bad decision late on his pick. This was definitely a learning experience for the rookie.

Grade: D+

Cumulative Grade: C-

Minshew started Thursday Night Football with a good throw on an out route, then missed tight end James O'Shaugnessy.

As Troy Aikman mentioned on the broadcast, he delivered a somewhat ill-advised pass to Dede Westbrook on the second drive, but the pass had enough velocity to beat the cornerback who undercut the route. The touchdown to D.J. Chark was a dime.

Jacksonville gave Minshew plenty of safety valves after that score, and he utilized them. He got to his second read on one of those check-down throws, but he was a tick late. Minshew was decently spry all evening and moved out of the pocket on a third down in the second quarter, yet the throw was late and lacked velocity.

His jump throw to Fournette near the end of the half was awkward and unnecessary. Minshew ripped an awesome back shoulder to Chark to start the third before a perfectly thrown pass to Westbrook on the same drive that should've been a touchdown but was dropped. Best play of the night from the rookie, as he looked right then came back to his left. He demonstrated good patience in the pocket on a downfield attempt early in fourth, but his lack of arm strength was evident, and the ball was knocked away. Minshew had a miss deep, but he had good velocity and timing on a comeback in the fourth on a 3rd and 10. In the end zone late, one of his passes hung on a fade route. It was a good, not great performance from Minshew. He definitely cooled off after the first quarter, yet the steady misting rain throughout this contest needs to be considered here.

Grade: B-

Cumulative Grade: B-