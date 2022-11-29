It took nearly three months. Week 12 featured quality performances from all the first and second year quarterbacks. Granted, it helped a few of the struggling passers were benched before the weekend's action.

Mac Jones amassed big numbers against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, and what a comeback by Trevor Lawrence against the Ravens.

We only had three quarterbacks selected in the past two NFL Draft classes who saw considerable playing time during Week 12 action. They all played well!

Let's dive deep into the individual efforts of each quarterback and assign a grade on a per-snap basis, taking every individual aspect of their performance into account. At least 10 attempts are needed to qualify for this piece, which is published each Tuesday during the NFL season.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10

High-Caliber Throws:

Jones first throw of the day, after fumbling a snap, was a gorgeously lofted ball to Jakobi Meyers while under pressure for a big gain.

Late in the second, Jones fit a pass into DeVante Parker on a dig route against tight coverage.

Midway through the third, he lofted a perfect pass down the left sideline to Parker for a 40-yard gain.

Late in the game, while under pressure, Jones threw a super-long pass on a vertical route to Nelson Agholor that hit the receiver in the hands after he dove for the football. He wasn't able to reel it in and the pass fell incomplete.

Low-Caliber Throws:

The controversial pass to Hunter Henry which was originally ruled a touchdown then overturned to an incomplete pass came on a throw that was a high and behind the tight end when he had created separation toward the front left pylon with his out-breaking route.

Summary: This was the most aggressive I've ever seen Jones in an NFL contest. While his stats would possibly indicate he was amazing individually, a good chunk of the splash plays the Patriots created in the pass game against the Vikings came on screens, underneath tosses, or totally uncovered targets. While it wasn't a performance loaded with big-time throws, hats off to Jones for finding the open receivers often and limiting the mistakes.

Grade: A-

Season Grade: C

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16

High-Caliber Throws:

Lawrence's touchdown to JaMychal Hasty was thrown perfectly in rhythm with exquisite placement down the right sideline.

Early in the fourth, Lawrence looked left, pumped, then got back to the middle of the field and threw a strike to an open Jamal Agnew. The target wasn't facing tight coverage, but Lawrence working all the way across the field was outstanding.

Lawrence ripped a rocket to Zay Jones over an underneath defender well down the field for a 27 yard gain. The pass hit Jones in stride and arrived before the safety got there.

With a defender in his face and the game on the line, Lawrence found Marvin Jones with an anticipatory throw against tight coverage to move the chains on 4th and 5.

Lawrence uncorked a missile to Jones with 36 seconds left for 29 yards with two defenders in tight coverage.

The touchdown to Jones couldn't have been placed better.

The game-winning two-point conversion to Jones was a strike with plenty of heat on it.

Low-Caliber Throws:

His first throw of the second half had to be hurried and was thrown behind Christian Kirk into the flat.

Midway through the fourth, Lawrence was forced left, and held the ball until the last possible second near the sideline and forced a dangerous through into plenty of traffic that fell incomplete and was nearly intercepted.

A few plays later, he missed high and wide on an easy throw to Jones near the sideline.

On the final drive of the game, Lawrence missed behind Jones on a slant that was tipped and almost picked.

A few plays later, he missed Jones on a deep comeback.

Summary: Lawrence's game was an absolute joy to watch. While there were some errant tosses, most of them were innocent misses high and wide near the sideline. Otherwise, the former No. 1 overall pick reminded everyone why he was the most highly touted prospect since Andrew Luck in this game, particularly in the second half. He made some elite-level throws in pressure situations.

Grade: A-

Season Grade: C+

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8

High-Caliber Throws/Plays:

Early in the first, he had a nice eight-yard scramble after navigating through a messy pocket and making a defender miss at the second level.

In the second, he placed a gorgeous ball on a back-shoulder to George Pickens who made a tremendous grab against air-tight coverage.

To begin the fourth, Pickett drifted left before ripping a strike on a left-to-right in-breaking route run by Pickens with a defender on his back.

Low-Caliber Throws/Plays:

In the first, he threw high on a short out-breaking route to Steven Sims.

Late in the opening quarter, he airmailed a long throw to Diontae Johnson near the sideline.

Right before the half, Pickett had Pickens open in the back corner of the end zone, but the throw led the receiver out of bounds.

Summary: This was one of the steadier Pickett performances of the season to date. Of course, not completely flawless, but from the jump he looked more comfortable, utilized his legs a little, and threw with conviction to all levels of the field.

Grade: B-

Season Grade: C