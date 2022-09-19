Trevor Lawrence didn't showcase his amazing arm talent, pocket confidence, and high-caliber athleticism in the Jaguars' beatdown of the Colts in Week 2, and that's perfectly fine. In fact, I've been waiting for a clean, game-manager type effort from the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.

Given Trey Lance's injury, a grand total of four quarterbacks selected in the past two NFL draft classes -- all from 2021 -- saw considerable playing time during a completely off-the-rails Week 2.

Let's dive deep into the individual efforts of each quarterback and assign a grade on a per-snap basis, taking every individual aspect of their performance into account. At least 10 attempts were needed to qualify for this piece, which will be published each Tuesday during the NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence

High-Caliber Throws:

While rolling left and right before he got to the sideline, Lawrence got his shoulders square and found Christian Kirk for a 26-yard gain.



Late in the second, Lawrence placed a gorgeous downfield pass into the bucket to Jamal Agnew against tight coverage but the diving-catch attempt was dropped .

Low-Caliber Throws:

On his second possession, Lawrence threw late on a downfield throw that should've been intercepted.

Early in the third, he was late on a stick route at the intermediate level that Stephon Gilmore easily closed on but dropped the pass.

Summary: This is the shortest high-caliber throw and low-caliber throw list I've ever written for Lawrence in his NFL career. And, actually, that's a good thing. Too often in 2021, Lawrence missed easy throws and put the ball in harm's way. Against the Colts, with the luxury of a big lead, Lawrence proved capable of taking what the defense was clearly giving him, and throwing the football on time with quality accuracy. Was he tremendous? No. Was he bad. Nope. The game dictated that Lawrence didn't have to do much, and, for the most part, he wasn't careless with the football.

Grade: C+

Season Grade: C-

High-Caliber Throws:

On 3rd and 26 in the second quarter, Jones threw with good timing and placement on vertical route between the numbers and the hash marks that went for 20-plus yards.

After nearly throwing an interception, Jones responded with great placement on a deep over that was dropped.

In the fourth, he fit one into Jakobi Meyers on an in-breaker against air-tight coverage.

Low-Caliber Throws:

Midway through the first quarter, Jones threw well behind (inside) on an out-breaking route to Hunter Henry that fell incomplete.

Jones' interception floated a deep ball down the seam that gave Minkah Fitzpatrick plenty of time to range to the target and steal the football.

This is rare, but Jones' late second-half touchdown to Nelson Agholor was actually underthrown and could've been intercepted or at least broken up. Instead, Agholor snatched the ball away from Ahkello Witherspoon for the score.

Early in the third, while fading away, Jones overthrew an open Kendrick Bourne over the middle.

From a clean pocket, a pass to Meyers carried the young receiver out of bounds.

Jones was forced to his left and tried to throw against his momentum but placed the ball directly into the arms of Steelers defender Cameron Sutton, who dropped the pass.

He threw well behind DeVante Parker on a back-shoulder attempt in the fourth quarter.

Summary: The Patriots won in Week 2 despite Jones' efforts. He put the ball in risky scenarios for much of the afternoon and outside of a small collection of tight-window throws at the intermediate level, Jones really only checked down the football and found wide open targets underneath.

Grade: D+

Season Grade: D+

High-Caliber Throws/Plays:

Fields' first throw of the game was a good one, a pass with anticipation while getting hit to Equanimeous St. Brown for 30 yards on a comeback down the left sideline.

Low-Caliber Throws/Plays:

He took a bad sack in the first quarter, when as the pocket was collapsing, he had David Montgomery open in the flat but decided to tuck it and attempt to run.

Fields again held the ball far too long when there were open receivers and took another disastrous sack.



There was a sizable overthrow on a long ball to Darnell Mooney in the second half.

He was late on a slant in the fourth quarter that fell incomplete.

Fields capped the night by throwing a touch late on a long throw that was undercut and intercepted by Jaire Alexander.

Summary: Fields is laboring through what I call "Young QB Shellshock." He's so worried about pressure that he's simply not quickly processing route concepts and how they work against varying coverages quickly. That leads to him holding the football repeatedly and taking too many hits. His athleticism bails him out at times, but in general, this was very much a game in which the young quarterback was significantly overwhelmed.

Grade: F

Season Grade: D+

High-Caliber Throws:

In the fourth, Mills threw with perfect timing and accuracy on a deep in that went for 29 yards.

Later in that quarter, Mills ripped a fastball to Brandin Cooks down the middle right after the receiver cleared the second-level defenders.

Low-Caliber Throws/Plays:

In the first, he airmailed a routine comeback route near the sideline.

A late first quarter seam throw to Nico Collins was well behind the target and was tipped by an underneath defender.



Mills overthrew a long ball down the left sideline.

In the third, Mills missed Collins on a short comeback route.

Mills drifted to his right and had an open receiver near the sticks in the fourth quarter, but the pass sailed out of bounds.

On 4th and 15, Mills' pass carried Nico Collins out of bounds near the sideline.

Mills' last throw of the game was woefully short of his intended target on an out-breaking route.

Summary: After plenty of encouraging play late last season and an adequate effort in Week 1, Mills looked completely uncomfortable all afternoon in Denver. His accuracy was uncharacteristically bad. It was a performance that will not build any confidence about Mills being the long-term starter in Houston.



Grade: F

Season Grade: D+