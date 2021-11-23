Justin Herbert completed 30 passes in the win over the Steelers on Sunday night, and while there weren't a plethora of jaw-dropping throws against Pittsburgh, he was impressive for most of the evening.

The rest of the young passers were solid, but no one had a noteworthy performance individually as passers -- or runners. Still a lot of schemed-open, easy completion type gameplans.

There were seven quarterbacks selected in the past two NFL Draft classes that saw considerable playing time -- more than 10 pass attempts -- in Week 11.

Let's dive deep into the individual efforts of each quarterback and assign a grade on a per-snap basis, taking every individual aspect of their performance into account.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • 10 CMP% 65.4 YDs 2545 TD 19 INT 7 YD/Att 7.21 View Profile

Best Throws:

Midway through the second, Herbert showed off his speed on an 18-yard scramble up the middle when he couldn't find anyone open.

A few plays later, Herbert uncorked an absolute laser from the far hash to Keenan Allen near the sideline for 18 yards. The throw had to have velocity but almost clear an underneath defender.

Late in the second quarter, Herbert ripped a crossing route to Jared Cook for 10 yards against tight coverage.

Early in the third, Herbert was pinpoint accurate on a long seam throw to Allen for 30 yards.

Worst Throws:

Late in the first half, Herbert started to roll right and airmailed a target to Jalen Guyton in the flat.

Early in the fourth, he forced an out-breaker into double coverage that was overthrown.

Later in the fourth, Herbert rolled right and had Allen open running near the sideline for what would've amounted to a chunk play but the throw was wide of its intended target and fell incomplete.

Summary: Herbert had more of the typical amount of flashes this week than he showcased a week ago against the Vikings. But the offense is probably too conservative given his skill set, and there were a few misses.

Grade: B

Season Grade: B-

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • 1 CMP% 61.6 YDs 2306 TD 13 INT 5 YD/Att 7.21 View Profile

Best Throws:

Early in the first, Hurts fired a rocket into Dallas Goedert on an out route for 19 yards.

Worst Throws:

Hurts overthrew Smith on a throw over the middle into the end zone late in the second quarter. It was made through traffic though.

Later in the second, he misfired on a long out route to Jalen Reagor.

In the fourth, Hurts was late on a long corner target for Tyree Jackson.

Hurts final throw of the game was an ill-advised toss into traffic down the field that resulted in an easy interception for Justin Simmons

Summary: Solid stat line, but this was an outing with a crazy amount of improvising and screens, swing passes, and checkdowns for Hurts. The big-time throws down the field weren't there this week like they'd been over the past month.

Grade: C+

Season Grade: B-

Justin Fields CHI • QB • 1 CMP% 58.1 YDs 1361 TD 4 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Best throws:

On his second drop back of the game, Fields was flushed to his right and lofted a perfectly placed pass downfield to Darnell Mooney for 29 yards.

As he was taking a hit in the pocket, Fields delivered a rope deep over the middle to Marquise Goodwin for 22 yards.

Early in the third, he delivered a rocket to Mooney on a deep corner route for 22 yards.

Worst throws:

Late in the first, Fields threw behind Mooney on a deep cross.

In the second, he threw inaccurately on a slant that was made through a lot of congestion.

On the next throw, Fields' ball placement was off on a comeback to Mooney, the throw needed to be close to the sideline but was made inside, and it got knocked away.

Early in the third, he led Cole Kmet too far up the field on a shorter seam throw.

Fields stepped up into pressure and took an unnecessary sack in the third.

Summary: Fields was hurt on a scramble, and while this outing did feature glimpses of the masterpiece he put on film against the Steelers in Week 9, there were many more misses.

Grade: C

Season Grade: C+

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • 9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 2645 TD 21 INT 11 YD/Att 8.4 View Profile

Best throws:

Late in the second, Burrow lofted one into Ja'Marr Chase that was knocked away by a fantastic play by the trailing cornerback.

Early in the third, he ripped a laser between two defenders to Chase for 17 yards.

On the last play of the third quarter, Burrow effortlessly spun out of a sack and scrambled for four yards.

His six-yard touchdown to Chase in the back left corner of the end zone was thrown with perfect trajectory over defenders.

Worst throws:

Early in the first, he was late on an over-the-middle checkdown that was knocked away.

After holding the ball for a long time, and improvising, Burrow tried to fit a ball near the right sideline that was broken up.

With under a minute to go in the first half, Burrow held the ball way too long and was sacked for a loss of 10 yards.

Summary: Not much going on for Burrow in this game, good or bad. He threw a litany of inside screens to backs and tight ends and easy short throws against zone. Took what the Raiders defense gave him. Wasn't amazing, wasn't brutal.

Grade: B-

Season Grade: B-

Mac Jones NE • QB • 10 CMP% 69.0 YDs 2333 TD 13 INT 7 YD/Att 7.22 View Profile

Best Throws:

With under a minute to go in the second, Jones threw accurately on an in-breaker to Jakobi Meyers through tight coverage.

On his next pass, Jones placed the ball perfectly to Henry on an intermediate over route against decently tight coverage.

In the third, with a free rusher up the middle, Jones got it out as he was being hit and found Hunter Henry open for a six-yard gain.

Worst Throws:

In the first quarter, while it may have been a miscommunication between Jones and Henry on a target into the end zone, the young quarterback's pass sailed out of bounds and would've been uncatchable had Henry continued vertically.

Early in the third, he misfired on a comeback near the sideline to Meyers.



Jones interception to A.J. Terrell was late and didn't have enough velocity on a vertical route run by Jonnu Smith.



Summary: Jones was the Jones that's showed up in essentially every week to date this season. Plenty of schemed open, easy tosses, a small collection of higher-level throws, and a few misses when he has to stretch the ball down the field.

Grade: B-

Season Grade: B-

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 68.0 YDs 1471 TD 9 INT 6 YD/Att 7.25 View Profile

Best Throws:

Late in the first half, he stepped into the pocket and ripped a fastball to Albert Wilson for nine yards.

A few plays later, Tagovailoa made a similar pinpoint throw to Mike Gesicki.

In the third, he again threw with good velocity and placement on an out to Jaylen Waddle.

Worst Throws:

Late in the first, Tagovailoa threw behind Waddle on a deep over that was intercepted.

Near the end of the second quarter, Tagovailoa led Mack Hollins out of bounds on a short throw.

Summary: Run-of-the-mill outing for Tagovailoa, with a few more high-velocity throws than he demonstrated earlier in the season. Still would like to see the Dolphins display more trust in their young quarterback.

Grade: B-

Season Grade: B-

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • 16 CMP% 59.6 YDs 1703 TD 8 INT 9 YD/Att 6.31 View Profile

Best Throws:

On the first play of the third quarter, Lawrence moved into the pocket and delivered a rocket to Marvin Jones that was dropped.

In the second, Lawrence creatively navigated around the outside of the pocket to scramble for 12 yards.

He threw a difficult pass while rolling left to Laquon Treadwell that was dropped in the fourth quarter.

Later in the fourth, Lawrence threw with major zip between three defenders on a comeback by Jones for 13 yards.

The next throw was a laser to Jones for 22 yards on an corner route with an underneath defender in close.

While getting smacked in the pocket, Lawrence placed a gorgeous back shoulder into Jones for 23 yards.

Worst Throws:

With under five to go in the fourth, he threw too low to an open Tavon Austin at the intermediate level..

Summary: Believe it or not, there weren't any egregiously bad throws from Lawrence in this outing, however, his truly impressive tosses came in garbage time late in the game. The 49ers pass rush really give his offensive line problems.

Grade: C+

Season Grade: C

