Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold stand out on film review

In Week 6, Gardner Minshew came back to Earth a bit, Baker Mayfield played relatively well at home but the interceptions continued to pop up, and Kyler Murray and Kyle Allen had their best performances to date in 2019.

Oh, and Sam Darnold opened eyes against the Cowboys at home.

Each week, I dig deep and grade these quarterbacks on a per-snap basis, taking every individual aspect of their performance into account. And I'm now assigning a season grade for the signal-callers who've played significant snaps in more than one game.

Sam Darnold, Jets

Darnold invigorated the Jets offense in his return to the field and made an assortment of big-time throws in New York's upset of the Cowboys in Week 6.

I love that Darnold came out firing against the Cowboys, as he opened with a ripped 17-yard pass off playaction to Demaryius Thomas. But he was sacked on the next play then missed Robby Anderson down the field on third down with a high throw.

On the next possession, he lofted a perfect pass to Jamison Crowder on a wheel route but threw an errant pass to Bilal Powell downfield early in the second quarter. Darnold threw with great timing on a third and 4 comeback route to Crowder midway through the second as pressure was mounting, but it was negated by a holding penalty.

The 92-yard touchdown to Anderson was fantastic, as Darnold stepped up (and dipped his shoulder to avoid the edge rusher) before launching a moon ball down the middle of the field, just out of the reach of safety Jeff Heath. On a drive right before the end of the half, Darnold got the ball to Thomas in stride on a deep crosser for a big gain before his touchdown to Ryan Griffin to extend New York's lead to 21-3.

On his opening drive of the second half, Darnold hopped around before finding a wide open Crowder for a 25-yard gain on a throw where he had to get rid of it from an awkward base. Darnold's interception was either a pass blatantly behind an in-breaking Crowder or a miscommunication. He nearly was picked on his first pass of the next drive as he drifted right and tried lofting a pass over a few Cowboys defenders. With a five-point lead late, after a dry spell in the second half, Darnold started a drive with an antsy move into the pocket before finding Crowder open over the middle for 30. He then threw a nice back-shoulder pass to Anderson but threw behind an out route on a critical third down from Dallas' 20.

Darnold was a little sporadic moving inside the pocket, yet put some impressive throws on film in his first game back from mono. Considering the defense he played, despite the interception, it was a very solid return for Darnold.

Grade: B+

Season Grade: C

It had been tough sledding for Murray, until last week, on the road in Cincinnati. He followed that effort with an even better outing at home against the Falcons in Week 6.

Early in the game, Murray faded away from a downfield look to Terrell Sherfield and dropped it into the tiniest bucket over the cornerback. These are the kind of off-platform throws that make Murray such a special prospect. Late in the first, he did a complete circle in the pocket to avoid a rusher before finding Larry Fitzgerald down the field for a first down. Keeping his eyes up in those clear improvisational moments is key for Murray -- or any quarterback, really.

His 58-yard strike off playaction to Damiere Byrd was gorgeous. It traveled about 55 yards, basically on a line, and hit Byrd in stride with two defenders surrounding him. Outside of a miscommunication early, Murray's first half was essentially flawless, and the ball was really jumping out of his hand.

His first truly poor throw of the day came on a bootleg in near the beginning of the third quarter. The throw was short to Fitzgerald. he later found the future Hall of Famer through zone coverage. After a high miss on a third down in the third, Murray connected with tight end Maxx Williams for a conversion midway through the fourth. All three of his touchdowns had more to do with the scheme or an individually awesome play by one of his pass catchers (like David Johnson's shoe-string grab on what ultimately was the game-winning score) than Murray himself.

Facing the Bengals and Falcons in back-to-back weeks is precisely what the doctor ordered for Murray. He shredded both secondaries.

Grade: A-

Cumulative Grade: C+

Minshew faced a stingy defense with sound play at all three levels on Sunday, and it showed. The magic of the first five games of the season simply was not there, although he again was unfazed inside the pocket for most of the afternoon.

After an easy throw to start, Minshew should've been picked over the middle off playaction by Eli Apple. The throw simply wasn't there. On the next drive, he sailed a pass on a roll to the left then had a miscommunication on a throw down the right sideline.

Offsetting penalties negated a Minshew fumble after he danced in the pocket, and he had a pass knocked away downfield after moving into the pocket and throwing on the run on a third down. A go route target to D.J. Chark fell woefully short on a third and 4. On the next drive, Minshew demonstrated awesome pocket patience before finding Chark wide open over the middle for a 22-yard gain. He waited inside a collapsing pocket but threw wide of Chark over the middle on his interception in the third quarter, although Minshew's receiver didn't exactly make a valiant attempt to knock down (or even catch) the pass.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Minshew was uncharacteristically antsy inside the pocket and threw high on a fourth and 2 which came a few plays after he was nearly picked by a Saints linebacker on a check down over the middle. On his final drive of the game, down seven, Minshew was late on a short out route on third down that simply didn't have enough velocity either, and it was knocked away.

Minshew made a few plays off-script, but this was the first game in which he looked like a sixth-round pick.

Grade: D+

Season Grade: B-

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield was relatively sharp in the first half, and took a, let's say, half step forward with his poise inside the pocket, an element of playing the position vital for every quarterback. His accuracy was better than it had been in most of the other games this season, but a few instances of off-target throws were costly.

He made a good throw on a slant on the second drive to Antonio Callaway then made a necessary move from the pocket to find Nick Chubb on next play. Mayfield laid in a nice over-the-shoulder pass down the sideline to Callaway, but it was just out of bounds and dropped. Later there was great timing on an out route to Odell Beckham on a third down. Another drop.

Mayfield waited for a while inside the pocket -- an encouraging sign -- and ripped a long throw to Jarvis Landry through decently tight coverage on 4th and 7 for a big gain. His first touchdown strike of the day was off playaction when he looked middle before finding tight end Ricky Seals-Jones running free down the right sideline. Walk-in score.

On the same drive, there was bad ball placement on what looked like a back-shoulder attempt to Callaway, then he threw behind Beckham on an out on third down. Midway through the second, Mayfield was patient and threw low but completed a zipped pass to Beckham on a dig.

His first interception was a short pass through traffic to Beckham, but the receiver never looked for the ball after he got bumped as he tried to cut inside. On the next possession, Mayfield rolled right off playaction and threw late to Beckham deep down the sideline, and the wideout made a ridiculous catch as he was falling to the turf. He was then antsy and moved around a lot in the pocket, escaped, and threw a strike to Callaway. In the red zone, with some inside pressure mounting, Mayfield slightly drifted away from an in-breaking isolation route to Landry that was a tick late and behind its target. It was tipped and intercepted. In the second half, he missed Seals-Jones on a deep over route and had an open receiver down the numbers on a second and 22 that was airmailed.

Early in the fourth, he overthrew a fade to Beckham from the one-yard line, and the game-sealing interception was a short, in-breaking route that should've been caught but was behind running back Dontrell Hillard. Mayfield was better than his numbers indicated, but not by much. Cleveland's offensive line held up well for most of the contest, and the offensive game plan smartly featured many screens and quick passes. He was also decisive as a scrambler in this contest.

Grade: C+

Season Grade: C

Jackson was unstoppable with his legs, although the Ravens didn't use him much on designed runs after the opening few drives of the game. He was not spectacular as a passer but looks to be getting very comfortable in Greg Roman's playaction/bootleg based system that features plenty of high-percentage quick throws, RPOs, and targets to tight ends.

Jackson took over on the first drive, with a 36-yard run and 21-yard scamper for a score. His first difficult pass of the contest came on a playaction pass over the middle that was a touch too high for Mark Andrews and dangerously fell incomplete with defenders encircling him. Late in the first, he naturally stepped up and threw a laser on a deep cross to a wide open Andrews but overthrew Chris Moore down the sideline on the next play that should've been a touchdown. He then felt instant pressure and avoided about five defenders before throwing the ball away.

He worked the bootleg game well all game and repeatedly got the ball to Andrews who consistently separated at the intermediate level. Jackson was sacked late in the second when he held the ball far too long inside the pocket. To start the third, he had a pass knocked away over the middle and somehow completed a third and 7 on a fadeaway throw across his body. Super risky.

With under four minutes to go in the third, Jackson waited and waited inside the pocket and found Seth Roberts with a defender draped on him for first down. Then, in the fourth, with a 10-point lead, missed a totally uncovered Willie Snead down the numbers but in a way atoned for the misfire by scrambling for 16 to get the first down on the next play. Jackson's best throw of the contest came when he had to stop his momentum on a bootleg to his right due to edge pressure. He immediately turned his attention all the way across the field and threw a strike to Nick Boyle for nine yards on what was a long, accurate throw with high velocity.

Jackson's arrow had been pointing down the past few weeks, but he rebounded somewhat against the Bengals at home. His running brilliance in this game bumped his grade from C+ to B-.

Grade: B-

Season Grade: B-

Allen was trending in the wrong direction, until this game in London, his finest effort of the 2019 season thus far.

After short passes to begin the game, Allen went downfield -- but was mostly off-target -- on his second drive in London, which ended with a D.J. Moore drop on third down. Late in the first, he connected on consecutive deep over routes against Tampa's zone before finding Moore on a comeback. Midway through the second, he tried to fit a ball into Greg Olsen that was nearly intercepted but ultimately fell incomplete, and Allen's first touchdown of the day was an easy dump off to Christian McCaffrey. Allen almost fumbled late in the second when he didn't move in the pocket and was promptly sacked.

Early in the third, he dropped a dime to Jarius Wright on a deep corner route between defenders that was dropped and showcased the ability to quickly get to his second read on a comeback to Moore late in the third quarter. On that same drive, he zinged a pass to Olsen against man coverage and put his arm strength on full display on a long throw to Moore through tight coverage.

His touchdown to Curtis Samuel was decently lucky, as the back-shoulder attempt was left too far inside, but the second-year wideout made a tremendous play to reel it in. Allen was sharp for most of his outing against one of the league's most porous secondaries.

Grade: B

Season Grade: C+

Jones wasn't overly aggressive in this game yet made a few impressive throws down the field. However, his three interceptions stuck out like sore thumbs.

Jones started with a strike to Darius Slayton for nine yards near the sideline then retreated out of a clean pocket when his first read wasn't there and threw a low pass into traffic that fell incomplete. The first interception was a pass over the middle that needed to be further out in front of Golden Tate so it didn't have a chance to be tipped. On the next drive, Stephon Gilmore jumped in front of a Jones slant but dropped it.

He showed good patience and progression-reading on a pass to Slayton late in the first quarter and squeezed a slant into Golden Tate on the next play. Jones' second interception came after he held the football for a long time inside a clean pocket and seemingly attempted to throw the ball away but was hit as he threw, leading to the easiest interception of Duron Harmon's career. Jones identified man to man coverage with no safety help on Tate's 64-yard touchdown and placed the ball perfectly over the outstretched arms of Jonathan Jones.

After finding Tate on a crosser -- following a nice display of pocket patience -- Jones didn't recognize Gilmore sinking down the sideline in zone and threw it directly to him on an out route. After a few quick dump offs, Jones threw between the corner and incoming free safety near the sideline to Slayton but the pass was a tick low and late to arrive, so it fell incomplete. His night ended with a beautiful downfield toss to Slayton that was broken up by Gilmore at the last second. Given his lack of skill position talent in this contest, on the road, in New England, not a good but not a brutal performance from the rookie.

Grade: C-

Season Grade: C

Hodges got his first win in the NFL in his first professional start, and James Conner was an integral part of the Steelers' victory. Hodges found him early and often in the flats and over the middle.

After missing considerably short on a deep ball to start the game, Hodges extensively worked the flats for the rest of the first quarter before making his best throw of the game in the second quarter. He started to his right, held the ball, then came back to his left to find Diontae Johnson on a comeback route near the left sideline. The ball took a while to get to the rookie wideout but was completed.

Hodges tried to fit one into JuJu Smith-Schuster over the middle in the third quarter that led to a big hit, and the pass fell incomplete. He had a nice connection with Donte Moncrief on a comeback near the sideline and was intercepted in the fourth by the safety on a deep crosser. The throw needed more juice.

The rookie didn't make any "wow" throws in this game and was picked but shrewdly took what the Chargers defense gave him all evening.

Grade: C-

Season Grade: C+

Rosen had a rough go of it at home against the Redskins and didn't finish the game after being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter.

After a few sacks, Rosen tripped as he stepped into the pocket and threw low to Preston Williams. After a slew of quick screens -- and tons of instant pressure -- Rosen finally uncorked one down the field that was nearly picked by an over-the-top defensive back. Rosen felt edge pressure from his left and jumped as he threw a crosser to Mike Gesicki that was too high and was picked by Quinton Dunbar on the next play, a late slant throw off playaction.

There were a few short completions on zone sits then a forced throw at the intermediate level that was intercepted. After the next drive ended in a sack, Rosen was pulled. He's in a brutal situation and was pressured early and often in this one.

Grade: F

Season Grade: C-