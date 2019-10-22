Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks: Sam Darnold brutal vs. Patriots, Josh Allen steady vs. Dolphins

The Jets were a trendy pick to knock the Patriots from the unbeaten ranks in Week 7 with Sam Darnold back in the saddle and New England traveling to Met Life Stadium for the divisional showdown.

That pick looked bad quickly on Monday night. Darnold had arguably his worst performance to date in the NFL in the 33-0 blowout.

Up in Buffalo, Josh Allen started slowly against the Dolphins, but was sharp in the second half en route to the Bills getting to 5-1.

Oh, and Lamar Jackson put on a masterful performance -- mostly with his legs -- in Baltimore's victory in Seattle.

The Patriots barely worked up a sweat against the Jets, but can they finish the season unbeaten? John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough join host Will Brinson to break it all down along with the AFC playoff picture and more on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Each week, I dig deep and grade these quarterbacks on a per-snap basis, taking every individual aspect of their performance into account. And you'll see a season grade for the signal-callers who've played significant snaps in more than one game.

Josh Allen, Bills

Allen registered his second game of 2019 without an interception in this one, and really didn't put the ball in harm's way at all. It was a tale of two halves for the second-year quarterback.

On the first drive of the game, Allen narrowly missed Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone after rolling out and taking a hit as he threw and was forced to throw it away on 3rd and 10 in the Dolphins' end against an all-out blitz.

Allen scrambled for 15 after not liking what he saw before one of his best passes of the day, a rope to Dawson Knox over the middle through a small window. After a fastball to John Brown on a comeback off play-action, Allen found the veteran receiver over the middle in a void in Miami's zone coverage for a 23-yard gain.

Near the end of the second quarter, Allen just missed Brown -- who had a step -- down the sideline then took a sack on third down. On the next drive, the second-year passer waited in the pocket and delivered a well-placed ball to Cole Beasley who had to dive for the pass (and away from the defender) but wasn't able to reel it in, then Allen was sacked after initially eluding a free rusher. It wasn't the best -- but not the worst -- start for Buffalo's quarterback.

From inside the pocket with pressure mounting late in the third, Allen dropped it in the bucket to Duke Williams on a deep crosser for a big gain. The pass had to be thrown with touch over the trailing defender, and it was.

In the fourth, Allen beamed a laser to Brown for a touchdown on a skinny post from the outside wideout position which gave Buffalo the lead. On the next drive, he waited after play-action and threw another rocket to Brown down the field on an out route but way overthrew Andre Roberts -- who had a few steps on his defender -- on a long ball that traveled close to 65 yards in the air. His touchdown to Cole Beasley was an easy toss to the open receiver in the flat.

Still no excellent long balls from Allen, but he took what the Dolphins defense gave him, mostly was calm inside the pocket, and was on fire in the second half after a relatively lackluster start to the game.

Grade: B+

Season Grade: B-

Murray, surprisingly, wasn't the focal point of Arizona's offense. And it wasn't David Johnson either. Chase Edmonds stole the show, and the Cardinals defense was stingy in the rain.

On the first drive of the game, Murray showed improved poise by beginning to scramble, stopping -- while still inside the pocket -- before finding Charles Clay over the middle on an intermediate crosser.

A few drives later, Murray missed on a play-action bootleg before getting to his second read on a 3rd down connection with Pharoh Cooper near the sideline. He was antsy on the play but maintained his composure long enough to make an accurate throw. Murray took a bad sack deep in his own end when he "over-improvised" after not liking what he initially saw. He underthrew a deep ball to Damiere Byrd who was tightly covered before working the short game really well against zone midway through the second quarter on a drive that eventually stalled and ended in a punt after a false start on a field goal attempt.

The second half was extremely run-heavy for the Cardinals, and Murray wasn't asked to do much at all. Adequate effort on the road, in the rain, albeit not an effort that was outstanding by any means.

Grade: C

Cumulative Grade: C+

This game featured less-than-ideal, wet conditions all afternoon, and Jones, for the most part, held his own. He proved he still needs to improve against pressure.

Jones started with a dangerous pass short over the middle to Golden Tate into traffic. After a scramble for a first down and a sack in which he retreated right into the arms of an oncoming edge rusher, Jones forced a pass into double coverage on a third and long and was picked.

In a 14-0 hole in the first quarter, Jones nearly connected on a downfield pass with Tate on a 3rd and 17, but the pass was just a bit high.

On the next Giants possession, Jones waited inside the pocket and found Tate on a crosser that ultimately went for 20 yards before uncorking his finest throw of the afternoon, a perfectly lofted toss to Rhett Ellison down field between three defenders for a touchdown.

With the score 17-14 late in the second, Jones threw with anticipation on a deep comeback route to start the drive but ran out of a decently clean pocket and threw across his body to an open receiver who dropped the pass. He squeezed a ball over the middle to Tate with a defender charging to break it up then dropped a dime near the sideline through zone coverage that was also dropped. The rookie then ripped an in-breaking route to Tate for a first down with two defenders sandwiching him as he caught the football. After the first drive, Jones really settled in despite the steady rain.

A promising drive to start the third ended when Jones casually sunk inside the pocket and while looking left, didn't feel Chandler Jones coming from the opposite direction and was strip sacked. On a 4th and 6, down 10, Jones fit another pass into Tate in which the receiver was hit from both sides as he caught the pass.

In the fourth, Jones worked through his progressions and had his feet set perfectly to rip a 20-yard throw to rookie Darius Slayton. After an anticipatory comeback to Bennie Fowler, Jones was sacked twice on the final New York drive of the game, the latter takedown coming on a Patrick Peterson blitz from the blindside.

For most of this soggy game, Jones played well. He's getting comfortable in Pat Shurmur's offense. Jones just started slowly, and his lacking pocket poise against pressure led to big plays for the Cardinals defense.

Grade: C+

Season Grade: C+

Sam Darnold, Jets

The Patriots defense put the clamps down on Darnold and the Jets offense in front of a national audience in Week 7. It was ugly for Gang Green.

Darnold was picked on his first throw of the night, a wayward pass toward the sideline while under pressure, and it was a sign of more to come from the second-year quarterback on Monday Night Football.

On the next drive, Darnold left a decently clean pocket and found Demaryius Thomas down the field on a corner route. Drop. Near the start of the second quarter, he fumbled when trying to elude a free rusher. The Jets moved into the red zone, mostly with Le'Veon Bell runs and penalties, and Darnold narrowly missed his talented back after spinning away from pressure and lofting a fadeaway pass into the end zone before throwing a pick over the middle, directly into the arms of Duron Harmon. It looked like a target for Thomas, but Darnold overthrew the ball by a wide margin and seemingly did not see Harmon standing in the middle of the field.

Before the half, Darnold was wide on a target to a covered Robby Anderson then missed him after he created separation down the field on fourth down. He did connect with Anderson on a comeback near the sideline in the third but threw a ghastly interception against a blitz on a last-resort leave down the middle to Stephon Gilmore.

Darnold's final interception of the evening came inside the red zone, when he tried to arc a pass over Terrance Brooks in the end zone but was unsuccessful in doing so. There were an assortment of bad incompletions after that but one back-shoulder-ish pass to Thomas for 20 yards down the field in the fourth quarter. Overall, it was a ghastly performance for the second-year pro.

Grade: F

Season Grade: C-

This game proved to be more difficult than many expected for Minshew and the Jaguars, and the rookie didn't have his best outing, although he did enough to help Jacksonville get its third win of the season.

Minshew started with some easy throws before hitting an open Dede Westbrook on a deep corner and threw a strike on a slant through traffic to D.J. Chark but the receiver came up one yard short of scoring a touchdown.

On the second drive, he took a bad sack when he didn't step up against edge pressure from the direction he was looking and was nearly taken down for a safety on the next possession when he held the ball inside the pocket.

From his own 17, Minshew decided to not wait inside the pocket and ran for 20 yards on a series that ended with two straight incompletions after he was pressured. Jacksonville's passing offense was stagnant for most of the first half until Minshew started to roll right and found Chark alone down the sideline for 33 yards. But in a goal to go situation, Minshew threw to a covered Seth DeValve in the flat and while he stayed in the pocket, he bounced around in a hurried manner before missing Chris Conley in the back of the end zone.

Late in the second quarter -- after a third-down drop the drive before -- Minshew found Conley over the middle on a deep in-breaking route before fitting one into Westbrook on a deep over. On both throws, he was patient inside the pocket. The rookie left a somewhat clean pocket inside the red zone -- probably because he was pressured often in this game -- and should've had a touchdown, but the ball was dropped in traffic.

In the third, he put one low and outside on the hands of Chark that would've gone for a first down but wasn't corralled and after a few scrambles, gave the Jaguars the lead on a floated (and somewhat underthrown) fade to Keelan Cole for a touchdown. Following a fantastic step up into the pocket, Minshew overthrow Westbrook deep down the middle then threw a pass directly to a Bengals corner that was dropped as he was rolling left. Maybe a miscommunication?

Minshew was under duress often, and his ad-lib skills were on full display all afternoon. He was good working the short game and did make some solid throws down the field, just not as many as we've grown accustomed to this season.

Grade: C+

Season Grade: B-

In rain-soaked Seattle, Jackson didn't have a plethora of completions but was victimized by drops and was unreal as a runner in Baltimore's big win.

After two quick outs to start the game, Jackson threw a rainbow on the run to Miles Boykin down the field for 50 yards. The pass was a tad underthrown. On the next drive, Jackson scrambled for a first down after he didn't like what he saw to his right. That would be a theme in this one.

Jackson threw low to Mark Andrews on a sidearm-ish toss then had Willie Snead drop a pass in which he dangerously threw across his body on a third down. Early in the second, after missing on a deep out, Jackson converted a ridiculous first down after he ran away from a free rusher and turned the corner for a 25-yard gain.

He then lofted a perfect pass to Andrews down the numbers off playaction. On a third down later in the second, Jackson had a pass broken up on an out-route target for Andrews and after throwing just short of a first down against zone on the first drive of the second half for Baltimore, Jackson waited, then scrambled right and zinged a laser into Hayden Hurst near the sideline. Andrews dropped a touchdown down the middle of the field from Jackson and let another pass hit the turf on the next play.

Jackson scrambled for 13 on third and long before hitting the cutback lane on fourth down to score the go-ahead touchdown. Andrews dropped yet another pass over the middle in the fourth quarter then Jackson had a pair of scrambles that went for a total of 43 yards to get the ball from deep in the Ravens' end.

This wasn't the prettiest game for Jackson, but he wasn't wildly inaccurate as a passer and was unstoppable running the football.

Grade: B-

Season Grade: B-