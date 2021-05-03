Hello everyone, it's Shanna, back from Cleveland.

I had an absolute blast at the NFL Draft, The Land was an amazing place to have the event and they made everything very safe for the fans. The people of Ohio were so welcoming and wow, was it great to be around sports fans again. I missed seeing a sea of jerseys and hearing people obnoxiously yell for their team.

I also stopped by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and took in some live music, so it was an awesome weekend. But enough about Cleveland -- we have Aaron Rodgers drama, an NFL Draft recap and much more to get to.

📰 What you need to know

1. Winners and losers from the NFL Draft 🏈

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means it's time to make way-too-early judgements on the moves each team made. Of course there will be sleepers who'll shock us and stars who don't turn out to be as good as everyone thought, but for now we get to judge them based on what we know now.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin gathered his winners and losers, looking at what teams appeared to improve over this weekend and which teams may have missed the mark.

Benjamin was sure to add: As of immediately following the draft. If you know anything about the NFL, it's that draft classes cannot be accurately judged until literally years later. That's how everyone views it on social media anyway, right?

Here are some of the winners and losers, along with one of their most notable selections:

Winners

Ravens - WR Rashod Bateman

Panthers - CB Jaycee Horn

Bears - QB Justin Fields

Browns - CB Greg Newsome II

Vikings - OT Christian Darrisaw

Giants - WR Kadarius Toney

Eagles - WR DeVonta Smith

49ers - QB Trey Lance

Washington Football Team - LB Jamin Davis

Losers

Broncos - CB Patrick Surtain II

Packers - CB Eric Stokes

Colts - DE Kwity Paye

Raiders - OT Alex Leatherwood

Saints - DE Payton Turner

2. The latest on the Aaron Rodgers situation 🏈

Getty Images

Football news revolved around more than just the NFL Draft this past weekend. Rumors that Aaron Rodgers is so unhappy with the Packers that he does not want to return to the team swirled, leaving everyone questioning where Rodgers could land and if he will actually leave his team.

Grumblings that Rodgers might not be too happy in Green Bay are not new, as the three-time MVP has not had the success there someone of his caliber should have. Yes, he's won a Super Bowl, but he's only played in the one and Green Bay has suffered surprising and heartbreaking playoff losses on his watch year after year. The 37-year-old expressed frustration at the end of last season when a questionable play call left Rodgers admitting he was not thrilled with how the season ended.

For those who missed the drama, we have a roundup of everything that's gone down so far, what's true, what's rumor and where the reigning MVP could land next.

Rodgers confirmed there's a rift with the team: Rodgers would not speak on camera, but according to NBC's Mike Tirico, he confirmed at the Kentucky Derby that there is a chasm with the Packers . While Rodgers said he loves the organization and loves the fans, Tirico said he's not sure how it will work out with the team

Rodgers would not speak on camera, but according to NBC's Mike Tirico, he confirmed at the Kentucky Derby that . While Rodgers said he loves the organization and loves the fans, Tirico said he's not sure how it will work out with the team Specifically, Rodgers is unhappy with the front office: He also apparently wants Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst gone , with reports that he won't return as long as he's there. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers "doesn't like anyone in the front office"

He also apparently wants Packers , with reports that he won't return as long as he's there. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers "doesn't like anyone in the front office" Where he could go next: The Broncos have been thrown around as a possible landing spot for the Super Bowl champion, but the Raiders could apparently be in the conversation as well. While the team is happy with Derek Carr, Jon Gruden isn't stupid -- a Rodgers trade shouldn't be ruled out, if he winds up being available.

Packers fans will obviously want the situation to improve, give Rodgers weapons and keep him in Green Bay, but I love chaos so I'd love to see him head somewhere else and try to win a championship with another team.

3. Bob Baffert makes history as Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby 🏇

Getty Images

This year's Kentucky Derby saw a close finish, with Medina Spirit pulling off an upset to win the first race of the Triple Crown. At 12-to-1 odds, Medina Spirit pulled off the shocking win and took home a $1,860,000 purse.

This win also put trainer Bob Baffert in the record books, as he now stands alone for the most wins at the Run of the Roses with seven victories at the race.

Here's a look at Baffert's other Kentucky Derby winners:

1997 - Silver Charm

- Silver Charm 1998 - Real Quiet

- Real Quiet 2002 - War Emblem

- War Emblem 2015 - American Pharaoh (Triple Crown winner)

- American Pharaoh (Triple Crown winner) 2018 - Justify (Triple Crown winner)

- Justify (Triple Crown winner) 2020 - Authentic

- Authentic 2021 - Medina Spirit

4. Sam Burns victorious at Valspar Championship ⛳

Sam Burns finished first at the 2021 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort for his first PGA Tour win. He shot 17-under on the week, which is close to a tournament record.

On Sunday's, Burns carded a 3-under, 68 after coming into the final round tied with Keegan Bradley at 14-under. The 24-year-old has impressed despite not having a PGA Tour win under his belt until now and, when he missed the playoff at the Genesis Invitational by one stroke back in February, he took it as a learning experience to improve.

Burns said this week: "I wouldn't really say [not winning the Genesis] was a failure. I think every opportunity is something you can learn from, and so I think for me it's not a matter of winning or losing, it's a matter of going out there and seeing what the golf course is going to teach me that day, see what golf is going to teach me that day."

CBS Sports graded some of the other golfers in the tournament:

Max Homa (T6), Grade: A

Justin Thomas (T13), Grade: B



Paul Casey (T21), Grade: B



Dustin Johnson (T48), Grade: C

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

📺 What to watch tonight

USATSI

🏒 Bruins vs. Devils, 7 p.m. | NJ +195 | TV: NESN, MSG+

⚾ Brewers vs. Phillies, 7:05 p.m. | PHI -111 | TV: BSWI

🏀 Warriors vs. Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. | NO -3 | TV: ESPN

Best thing I saw on the internet 🏅

After Jonathon Cooper was drafted by the Broncos, the neighborhood kids came out to congratulate him and it's about the cutest thing you'll see all week.