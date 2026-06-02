Grading the Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown blockbuster NFL trades; Stanley Cup Final preview

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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown trade grades

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June 1 is always a busy day in the NFL, but yesterday it looked more like the trading floor on the NYSE. Teams were wheeling and dealing in hopes of drastically improving their outlook -- either for the 2026 season or beyond. So, were they successful? Well, for the most part, yes.

The Browns stunned everyone by shipping Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who also just set the single-season sack record, to the Rams. Zach Pereles handed out trade grades for both sides, and Cleveland did surprisingly well in spite of unloading one of the best defensive players of all time.

But what about the Rams? Well, they did just add one of the best defensive players of all time. Period.

Pereles: "Let's not overthink this: How often does one of the greatest defenders in NFL history become available? Aaron Donald never switched teams. Lawrence Taylor never switched teams. J.J. Watt did, but he had sustained several major injuries, was about to turn 32 and was coming off a five-sack season when the Texans cut bait. Those are the only players with more Defensive Player of the Year awards than Garrett."

The Garrett deal was a true blockbuster with premium assets going both ways, and it immediately jumps into the top five NFL trades of all time.

Bryan DeArdo got out his red pen and rubric to grade the A.J. Brown deal between the Patriots and Eagles. This one was less of a shocker, but that doesn't make it any less impactful. New England got high marks for adding a potential game-changer at wide receiver, but this is the rare trade where it's fair to second guess Philly GM Howie Roseman.

DeArdo: "While Roseman deserves credit for rebuilding the Eagles' receiving corps, the fact that he was unable to get a 2027 first-round pick for Brown is baffling. Back in 2022, the Packers received future first- and second-round picks from the Raiders in exchange for Davante Adams. Adams was a better player than Brown is now, but that doesn't explain the compensation disparity."

Even before these deals went down, Brown and Garrett were among the top 100 most important players going into the 2026 season. That was only intensified by teams spending big to acquire each player for a Super Bowl push.

🏒 Expect competitive Stanley Cup Final

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The Hurricanes and Golden Knights are the last two teams standing in the NHL, and the puck drops on the 2026 Stanley Cup Final tonight. What these teams lack in tradition and brand recognition on the national stage, they make up for with skill and intensity. Hockey fans are in for a treat.

So, which team will lift the Stanley Cup at the end of this series? Our very smart experts have logged their series predictions, and yours truly thinks Carolina's forecheck could expose the Vegas blue line. Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson were supposed to solidify the Golden Knights' defensive corps, but they've done the opposite.

Nivison: "Shea Theodore is one of the most underrated players in the league, but outside of him, I wonder how well the Golden Knights will hold up against the Hurricanes' dogged forecheck. That's especially true of the duo featuring Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson. Surprisingly, those two have struggled in the playoffs to the tune of a 41.9% expected goals share and a minus-1 goal differential at full strength."

In my ranking of the top 10 players in the Stanley Cup Final, I found that Mitch Marner gives the Golden Knights a real edge in star power, but the Hurricanes have ample depth.

As the action gets underway tonight, stay tuned to CBS Sports for score updates and the full broadcast schedule with our handy bracket.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚾ Padres at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on TBS

🏒 Stanley Cup Final: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 1, 8 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Aces at Sparks, 10 p.m. on League Pass