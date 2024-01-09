The NFL playoffs are upon us, which means for two of this year's three rookie head coaches, the 2023 campaign is officially in the books. So how have the first-year leaders fared? While one still has an opportunity to add to his resume with an upcoming postseason appearance, this is how we'd grade each of them going into the 2024 offseason:

Note: Three others -- Antonio Pierce (Raiders), Chris Tabor (Panthers) and Giff Smith (Chargers) -- have also been first-time head coaches this year, but only on an interim basis. They are not included in the exercise, though Pierce warrants special recognition for going 5-4 in Las Vegas -- enough to make him a legitimate candidate for their full-time vacancy.

Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals

Record: 4-13 | Point Differential: -125 (28th)

Jonathan Gannon USATSI

It was a tale of two halves for Gannon and the Cards. From September through the first week of November, Arizona went just 1-8, acquiring and then dumping Joshua Dobbs as a last-minute starting quarterback while fielding a porous defense, particularly in crunch time. From Week 10 on, however, Gannon's stripped-down roster leaned into the run and managed to go 3-5 as Kyler Murray returned from rehab, making late strides against the Eagles and Seahawks. It's hard to issue a passing grade to anyone who oversees a four-win season, but Gannon's lineup retained its competitive spirit through the finish line.

Grade: C+

Shane Steichen, Colts

Record: 9-8 | Point Differential: -19 (19th)

Shane Steichen USATSI

This was always going to be a "growth" year, considering rookie Anthony Richardson opened the year under center after just 13 college starts. But then Steichen barely had his dynamic QB for a month before injuries mounted, forcing backup Gardner Minshew into the top post. The fact Steichen still orchestrated a top-10 scoring offense, with heavy emphasis on a dual-headed backfield, speaks to his strengths maximizing talent. The only reason he doesn't pass with flying colors is because a few of his situational decisions late in 2023 dented a surprisingly clear path to the postseason.

Grade: B

Record: 10-7 | Point Differential: +24 (12th)

DeMeco Ryans USATSI

Ryans is yet another example of how hard it can be to dissect the true difference-maker of a head coach-QB pairing. Because, to be frank, anyone who added C.J. Stroud in 2023 probably would've seen their stock soar; the rookie signal-caller has walked and talked like a 10-year veteran, elevating Houston's young weapons and guiding a surprise playoff appearance. But Ryans has also quickly proven to be the right voice atop the staff, bringing much-needed vision to a locker room beset by regime change. He may lean old-school with certain decisions, but he's also maximized talent on defense to aid the postseason bid.

Grade: A