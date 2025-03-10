The Atlanta Falcons are parting ways with a franchise legend by releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Monday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Cutting him hours before the start of the legal tampering period at noon ET, Atlanta will save $16.25 million in cap space by not letting Jarrett play out the final season of a three-year, $49.5 million contract. He didn't have any guaranteed money remaining on the deal, which is why the Falcons are saving as much as they are in the transaction. Jarrett's 36.5 career sacks are the sixth-most in franchise history, but he combined for just four across the last two seasons. That's probably why he was let go on Monday. However, it's undeniable that Jarrett's 10 years with the Falcons were anything but a hit after he was selected in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Now, left tackle Jake Matthews is the only player remaining from Atlanta's 2016 NFC Championship season.

Now that Jarrett is a free agent, let's take a look at five potential landing spots for the Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Dallas Cowboys

Signing Jarrett would make sense for Dallas for a few reasons. One is simple: they need more depth at the defensive tackle spot. Re-signing Osa Odighizuwa after a career year was a nice first move, but they need more depth to push 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith, who has underwhelmed through two seasons. Jarrett could start next to Odighizuwa and teach Smith a thing or two. Most importantly for owner and general manager Jerry Jones, Jarrett likely wouldn't break the bank.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars defense was one of the worst in football a season ago, ranking bottom five in the league in many statistics. Jacksonville has two solid edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but it needs a difference-maker in the middle of the defensive line. Adding a veteran defensive tackle like Grady Jarrett could move the needle in an AFC South division that feels up for grabs each year despite the Houston Texans winning it in each of the last two seasons.

Detroit Lions

The Lions' defensive line was decimated by injuries in 2024, and Levi Onwuzurike is hitting the open market at the age of 27. Jarrett could be a cost effective replacement for him while providing similar production.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals watched in horror as new deals for edge rusher Myles Garrett and wide receiver DK Metcalf drove up the prices for wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as well as 2024 sacks leader Trey Hendrickson. Money will be tight in Cincinnati, which means re-signing defensive tackle B.J. Hill may or may not be in the cards. If Jarrett is willing to take less money to come help fix the defense opposite Joe Burrow's high-flying offense, this move could make some sense.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave this offseason, and they're not exactly flush with cash while staring down the barrel of a massive extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. However, they could perhaps get Jarrett to venture out west given they were playing in overtime of the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. Adding Jarrett and having better injury fortune could turn things around for the 49ers in a hurry.