Ranking the top 100 players in NFL history: Tom Brady, Jerry Rice lead all-time list

During the 2026 season, Aaron Rodgers will put the finishing touches on a career that will go down as one of the best in the NFL's 107-year history.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback is one of just four active players to crack the list of the 100 greatest players in NFL history. And while others like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson may join this list one day, more accomplishments are required to be included among the greatest in league history.

Here was the criteria that went into the latest top 100 NFL ranking...

Individual success/accolades won

Dominance during his era

Longevity and career milestones achieved

Enduring impact/legacy

Team success/championships won

Ranking relative to his position

100. Adam Vinatieri, K (1996-2019)

Vinatieri is the NFL's career scoring leader and arguably the most clutch kicker in NFL history. He is the only kicker to make two game-winning kicks in the Super Bowl and is the only kicker to make a game-winning field goal in a Super Bowl as time expired.

Vinatieri made two incredibly difficult kicks in snowy conditions during the Patriots' playoff win over the Raiders during New England's first Super Bowl championship run. Five years later, he made five field goals (accounting for each of the Colts' points) during Indianapolis' playoff win over Baltimore.

99. Ray Guy, P (1973-86)

The first punter to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Guy was a valued member of each of the Raiders' three Super Bowl championship teams. Guy's brilliance was on display early in Super Bowl XVIII, when he snared a high snap one-handed before booting the ball downfield. Guy was an eight-time Pro Bowler who led the league in yards per punt three times over a four-year span.

98. Derrick Henry, RB (2016-present)

The best running back of this era, King Henry enters the 2026 season 10th all-time in both career rushing yards and fourth in career touchdown runs. He is one of just nine players to run for over 2,000 yards in a season and holds the most prolific season ever for a running back over the age of 30.

97. Lee Roy Selmon, DE (1976-84)

Tampa Bay's first draft pick, Selmon, spearheaded one of the quickest turnarounds in league history. After losing their first 26 games, the Buccaneers got to within a game of the Super Bowl in just their fourth season. Selmon became that year's Defensive Player of the Year and received his first of six consecutive Pro Bowl nominations.

96. Danny Fortmann, G/LB (1936-43)

George Halas convinced Fortmann to play for his Bears rather than pursue medical school. That worked out well for both men. Fortmann and Halas won three NFL titles together, with the former earning six consecutive All-Pro nods during his Hall of Fame career. Fortmann then served in World War II before embarking on a medical career that included 17 years as the Rams' team physician.

95. Mel Hein, C/DL (1931-45)

Hein remains the only offensive lineman to win league MVP, doing so in 1938. During his 15-year career, Hein was an eight-time first-team All-Pro at center. He won two NFL titles and played for a title seven times.

94. Marcus Allen, RB (1982-97)

The versatile Allen was the first player to record at least 12,000 career rushing yards and at least 5,000 receiving yards. His 145 career touchdowns were the most in league history at the time of his retirement.

Allen's finest moment was in Super Bowl XVIII, when he won MVP honors after scorching Washington for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-9 Raiders rout.

93. Marion Motley, RB/LB (1946-53; 1955)

Motley and teammate Bill Willis were trailblazers; they were the first two Black players to play professional football in the modern era. Following his service in World War II, Motley helped lead the Browns to five consecutive championships. A bruising runner, Motley won two rushing titles and retired with an eye-popping 5.7 yards-per-carry average.

92. Steve Van Buren, RB (1944-51)

Van Buren was the first player to run for over 10 touchdowns in a season (a feat he accomplished three times in his career) and to post multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. From 1947-49, Van Buren won three consecutive rushing titles and helped the Eagles capture consecutive NFL championships.

91. Troy Aikman, QB (1989-00)

Aikman doesn't have elite numbers, but he does have three Super Bowl wins, a Super Bowl MVP award and the highest career completion percentage in Super Bowl history with over 60 pass attempts. Aikman's magnum opus was Super Bowl XXVII, when he threw four touchdowns and completed 70% of his throws in Dallas' 52-17 blowout of the Bills. During that postseason, Aikman broke Joe Montana's record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

90. Larry Little, G (1967-80)

A key member of the undefeated Dolphins, Little paved the way for the first pair of teammates (Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris) to rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season. His blocking also helped keep Bob Griese clean during Miami's consecutive Super Bowl wins.

89. Troy Polamalu, S (2003-14)

Appropriately nicknamed the "Tasmanian Devil," Polamalu's sixth sense allowed him to make breathtaking plays over his Hall of Fame career. Among his most memorable plays was his fingertip interception against Philip Rivers, anticipating the snap and sacking Kerry Collins during his DPOY season, and his game-clinching pick-six of Joe Flacco in the 2008 AFC title game.

88. Dermontti Dawson, C (1988-00)

Dawson is the greatest center in NFL history, according to Pro Football Focus. After spending his first four seasons in relative obscurity, Dawson earned six consecutive All-Pro nods from 1993-98. He was the best player on the Steelers' 1995 AFC championship team.

87. Bart Starr, QB (1956-71)

Starr was the engine that drove the Packers' championship runs during the 1960s. He was most electric during the playoffs, where he won nine of his 10 starts.

The MVP of the first two Super Bowls, Starr's brilliance during the final moments of the "Ice Bowl" solidified his legacy as an all-time great.

86. Dwight Stephenson, C (1980-87)

While his career was short, Stephenson nonetheless dominated. Some consider him the best center in NFL history. In 1984, his blocking helped Dan Marino record one of the most statistically dominant seasons in pro football history. He was an All-Pro during each of his final four seasons.

85. Buck Buchanan, DT (1963-75)

Buchanan has the distinction of being the first Black player selected first overall in either the AFL or NFL draft. He was also the first AFL defensive lineman to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A Pro Bowler each year from 1964-75, Buchanan helped the Chiefs win three AFL titles and the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Buchanan -- who swatted down a staggering 16 passes during the 1967 season -- recorded the first sack in Super Bowl history when he took down Bart Starr in Super Bowl I.

84. Chuck Bednarik, C/LB (1949-62)

One of the NFL's last two-way players, Bednarik is regarded as one of the hardest hitters in league history (he famously knocked Frank Gifford unconscious during a game in 1960). In the 1960 NFL title game, Bednarik played 58 minutes and made the game-clinching tackle.

83. Rosey Brown, LT (1953-65)

A truly dominant player, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was tabbed as a first-team All-Pro eight consecutive years. His blocking, which helped clear the way for Hall of Fame halfback Frank Gifford, was a key component of the Giants' first championship season in 1956. Brown missed just four games during his 13-year career.

82. Forrest Gregg, OT (1956; 1958-71)

An invaluable part of the Packers' dynasty, Gregg was a starter on each of Green Bay's five championship teams during the 1960s. He helped provide stellar protection for Bart Starr and created running lanes for Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung.

81. Mike Ditka, TE (1961-72)

Ditka revolutionized the tight end position. As a rookie, he tallied 1,076 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 19.2 yards per catch. Injuries slowed him down during the middle portion of his career, but he ended his career on a high note by helping the Cowboys capture their first Super Bowl title. Ditka caught a touchdown pass during Dallas' 24-3 win over the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

80. Fran Tarkenton, QB (1961-78)

"Scrambling" Fran lived up to his nickname as he was one of the toughest quarterbacks to corral during his lengthy career. Tarkington's elusiveness helped make him the NFL's all-time career passing leader (a record that stood until 1995) at the time of his retirement. His career also included three Super Bowl appearances with the Vikings and a short, albeit successful, run with the Giants.

79. Warren Sapp, DT (1995-07)

Sapp tormented offensive players with his menacing skill and his nonstop chatter. The 1999 DPOY, Sapp, excelled as both a run stuffer and a pass rusher. In 2000, Sapp recorded 16.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Two years later, he helped lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title.

78. Terry Bradshaw, QB (1970-83)

You more than deserve a spot on this list if you're a four-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and the only Steelers player in history to win league MVP. After a rocky start, Bradshaw became one of the leaders of arguably the greatest football team ever assembled. He threw a decisive touchdown pass in each of Pittsburgh's four Super Bowl wins while serving as the team's play caller.

77. Paul Warfield, WR (1964-74; 1976-77)

One of the greatest big-play threats in league history, Warfield averaged 20.1 yards per catch for his career and caught 85 touchdowns, a massive number given the era that he played in. As a rookie, Warfield helped the Browns capture their most recent NFL title. He then helped the Dolphins win back-to-back Super Bowls.

76. Franco Harris, RB (1972-84)

Harris jump-started the Steelers' dynasty after coming up with the "Immaculate Reception." The Super Bowl's career rushing leader, Harris, won MVP honors after rumbling for 158 yards in Pittsburgh's win over Minnesota in Super Bowl IX. Harris was a nine-time Pro Bowler who was the second-leading rusher in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

75. John Hannah, G (1973-85)

The best player in Patriots history prior to Tom Brady, Hannah is also one of the best left guards in league history. He was the best player on the Patriots' first Super Bowl team. Actually, Hannah's last game was New England's 46-10 loss to the Bears in Super Bowl XX.

74. Joe Schmidt, LB (1953-65)

One of the pillars of a dominant Lions defense, Schmidt was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and was also an eight-time first-team All-Pro. A football magnet, Schmidt scooped a whopping eight fumbles during the 12-game 1955 season.

73. Larry Wilson, S (1960-72)

The greatest defensive player in Cardinals history, Wilson filled the stat sheet with 52 career interceptions (that included a league high 10 picks in 1966), seven defensive touchdowns, 14 fumble recoveries and 21 sacks. Nicknamed "Wildcat," Wilson is credited with popularizing the safety blitz. In 1966, he tied an NFL record by intercepting a pass in seven consecutive games.

72. Randall McDaniel, G (1988-01)

McDaniel enjoyed an incredibly long period of sustained excellence. He was named to 13 Pro Bowls that spanned three decades. McDaniel's constant presence on the offensive line helped the Vikings capture 11 playoff appearances over that span. He was a key member of the 1998 Vikings team that went 15-1 during the regular season.

71. Jack Ham, LB (1971-82)

While he was often overlooked by Jack Lambert, Ham was an all-time player in his own right. His cerebral approach to the game helped him become an elite tackler and pass defender. He had 37 career interceptions, including a pick of Ken Stabler that helped the Steelers capture their first AFC title.

70. Lenny Moore, RB (1956-67)

One of the NFL's first dual running backs, Moore's talent and versatility helped lead the Colts to back-to-back championships in the late '50s. Moore led the NFL in scrimmage yards per touch for five consecutive years and averaged at least seven yards per carry on three occasions.

69. Randy White, DT (1975-88)

White was so fearsome that he was given the nickname "Manster," as in half man, half monster. White's career accolades included nine straight Pro Bowls, seven first-team All-Pro nods and being the co-MVP of Super Bowl XII.

68. Lance Alworth, WR (1962-72)

While his nickname was as non-threatening as it gets, "Bambi" was a scary sight for defenders when he had the ball in his hands. One of the AFL's all-time great players, Alworth won three receiving titles over a four-year span and averaged 18.9 yards per catch for his career. He capped off his career by helping the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl.

67. Joe Thomas, OT (2007-17)

Thomas was a 10-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro six times over a seven-year span. Thomas' record of 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps may never be touched.

66. Jonathan Ogden, LT (1996-07)

Baltimore hit a home run when they made Ogden the franchise's first-ever draft pick. After starting his NFL career at left guard, Ogden moved to left tackle before the start of his second season and quickly became one of the league's premier players at that position. From 1997-07, he earned 11 consecutive Pro Bowl nods and was a four-time first-team All-Pro. In addition to helping the Ravens win their first Super Bowl, Ogden's blocking helped Jamal Lewis compile the third-most prolific rushing season in NFL history in 2003.

65. Marvin Harrison, WR (1996-08)

Not many players have had the run of statistical excellence that Harrison enjoyed from 1999-06. Over that span, Harrison averaged 103 receptions, 1,402 yards and 13 touchdowns each season. He and Peyton Manning established one of the most successful QB-WR partnerships in league history.

64. Merlin Olsen, DT (1962-76)

Incredible would be an accurate word to define Olsen's NFL career. A Pro Bowler (and five-time All-Pro) during each of his first 14 seasons, Olsen never missed a game during his 15-year career. Olsen helped the Rams go from obscurity at the start of his career to three consecutive NFC title game appearances during his final three seasons.

63. Calvin Johnson, WR (2007-15)

The second-youngest player to earn Hall of Fame enshrinement, "Megatron" packed a lot into his nine-year NFL career. He twice led the NFL in receiving yards and, in 2012, set the single-season record with 1,964 yards. Johnson had seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and was a Pro Bowler each of his last six seasons.

62. Mike Haynes, CB (1976-89)

An elite lockdown corner, Haynes was a perennial Pro Bowler with the Patriots before he was traded to the Raiders prior to his eighth season. In Los Angeles, Haynes teamed up with Lester Hayes to form one of the most intimidating cornerback duos of all-time. The duo helped shut down Washington's prolific offense in Super Bowl XVIII while helping the Raiders record one of the most surprising -- and dominant -- wins in Super Bowl history.

61. Jack Lambert, LB (1974-84)

Lambert's toothless glare gave many quarterbacks nightmares during his and the Steelers' heyday. He cemented his legacy as one of the game's all-time intimidators when he threw Cowboys safety Cliff Harris to the ground after Harris had taunted one of his teammates. Lambert had 14 tackles that day as the Steelers successfully defended their Super Bowl title.

60. Gino Marchetti, DL (1952-64; 1966)

A key member of the Colts' back-to-back championship teams, Marchetti was a Pro Bowler each season from 1954-64 and was a nine-time first-team All-Pro. His sack totals during his first nine seasons are unknown, but during his final five full seasons, Marchetti was credited with 56 sacks in just 68 games. Hall of Fame coach Sid Gillman once called Marchetti "the greatest player in football."

59. Derrick Brooks, LB (1995-08)

Brooks was an 11-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro and arguably the best player on one of the best defenses of the 21st century. Including the playoffs, Brooks had seven interceptions and four interception returns for scores during the 2002 season. Fittingly, his final interception/pick-six that season occurred during the final moments of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Raiders.

58. Jim Parker, G/T (1957-67)

Parker may have been the best offensive lineman during the NFL's first half-century. During an eight-year stretch, he earned eight consecutive All-Pro nods while lining up at both left tackle and left guard. His excellence helped the Colts capture back-to-back NFL titles.

57. Jim Otto, C (1960-74)

Otto's unique number led to his nickname "Double O." He was also pro football's ironman as he never missed a game during his 15-year career, despite playing one of football's most physically demanding positions during one of the league's most physical eras. He was a 10-time All-Pro and was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls.

56. Marshall Faulk, RB (1994-05)

During his prime, Faulk was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces the NFL has ever seen. From 1999-01, Faulk won a league MVP, went over 2,000 all-purpose yards three times and became the second player to go over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in the same season. He is one of just three players in NFL history with at least 10,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 career receiving yards.

55. Gale Sayers, RB (1965-1971)

Sayers packed a lot into a short career. The "Kansas Comet" amassed 9,435 combined net yards and scored 336 points in 68 games with the Chicago Bears. Along with being one of the greatest running backs in history, Sayers retired as the NFL's all-time leader in kickoff return yards. As a rookie in 1965, the graceful Sayers scored 20 touchdowns (in just 14 games), including a single-game record six scores against the 49ers.

54. Mike Webster, C (1974-90)

"Iron Mike" was the anchor of a Steelers offense that was one of the league's best during the late '70s. His blocking helped Terry Bradshaw win a league MVP and two Super Bowls MVPs. He also helped Rocky Bleier and Franco Harris become the second pair of teammates to both run for over 1,000 yards in the same season.

53. Steve Young, QB (1985-99)

Young toiled in the USFL, Tampa Bay and then as Joe Montana's backup before he finally became a full-time starter at age 30. He quickly made up for lost time, winning two league MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP during his first three full seasons as the 49ers' starting quarterback. From 1992-98, he led the NFL in completion percentages five times and touchdown passes four times. Young was also an elite runner who retired with the most career rushing yards and touchdown runs by a quarterback.

52. Steve Largent, WR (1976-89)

The indomitable Largent overcame a small stature (5-foot-11 and 187 pounds) to become of the all-time greats at his position. The first player to catch 100 touchdowns, Largent also retired as the league's career leader in receptions (819) and receiving yards (13,089). He also held the record for most consecutive games with a catch (177).

51. Earl Campbell, RB (1978-85)

Arguably the best power back in league history, Campbell started his NFL career by winning three consecutive rushing titles. He had one of the best individual seasons ever in 1980, when he led the NFL in carries (373), rushing (1,934 yards), touchdown runs (13) and yards per carry average (5.2).

50. Mel Blount, CB (1970-83)

Blount was so physically dominant that, in 1978, the NFL made a rule prohibiting defensive backs from making contact with a receiver beyond 5 yards. Despite the creation of the "Mel Blount Rule," Blount continued to play at a high level while helping Pittsburgh win the next two Super Bowls. He won DPOY in 1975 after picking off 11 passes in 14 games.

49. Adrian Peterson, RB (2007-21)

The explosive Peterson won three rushing titles, including the 2012 season, when he came within 8 yards of tying the single-season rushing record. In 2015, Peterson became the second player over the age of 30 to win a rushing title. Three years later, Peterson recorded his eighth and final 1,000-yard rushing season at age 33.

48. Travis Kelce, TE (2013-present)

When your name sits beside Jerry Rice in the NFL record book, that's a pretty good indicator of the type of player you've been over your career. That is the case with Kelce, whose record of 178 career catches in the postseason is 27 more than Rice's. Kelce is second only to Rice with 2,078 career receiving yards in the postseason. Like Rice, Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

47. LaDainian Tomlinson, RB (2001-11)

One of the greatest fantasy football players ever, Tomlinson was also an elite player in real football. He was heralded for his versatility (he was the second running back to catch 100 passes in a season) and nose for the end zone. In 2006, he won league MVP after scoring 31 touchdowns, a single-season record.

46. Bruce Matthews, G (1983-01)

Matthews was named to an incredible 14 consecutive Pro Bowl teams across three decades. He earned Pro Bowl nods at center and at both guard spots. A career Oiler/Titan, Matthews' blocking paved the way for Houston's "Run and Shoot" offense. He later helped the Titans reach the Super Bowl for the first time.

45. Rob Gronkowski, TE (2010-18; 2020-21)

If he's not the best tight end in history, Gronkowski is the most complete player ever at his position. A strong blocker and gifted pass-catcher, Gronkowski won four Super Bowls while becoming one of Tom Brady's most trusted weapons.The only thing that slowed "Gronk" down was the injury bug.

44. Deion Sanders, CB (1989-2000; 2004-05)

One of the most feared cover corners in history, Sanders was at the peak of his NFL powers in 1994 with the 49ers. That season, he won DPOY after returning three of his six regular-season interceptions for touchdowns. He recorded another interception during that year's Super Bowl, and a year later, as a member of the Cowboys, his 47-yard catch set up the first touchdown of Super Bowl XXX.

43. J.J. Watt, DE (2011-22)

Few players have had the four-year run that Watt enjoyed from 2012-15. Over that span, he won DPOY three times and led the league in sacks twice. Injuries hampered him later in his career, but Watt still retired with 114.5 career sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries and 195 tackles for loss.

42. Roger Staubach, QB (1969-79)

While he was appropriately nicknamed "Captain America," Staubach could have also been nicknamed "Mr. Perfect" after he went 13-0 during his first season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback. That season ended with him earning Super Bowl MVP honors after leading Dallas to its first title. He ultimately led the Cowboys to four Super Bowls, winning two.

41. Larry Fitzgerald, WR (2004-20)

One of the most prolific offensive players in NFL history. Fitzgerald was both acrobatic and a playmaker after he caught the ball. He put both of those talents on display in Super Bowl XLIII, when he leaped over a defender for a score before outrunning the entire Steelers' defense on a 64-yard score. That postseason, Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for a whopping 546 yards and seven touchdowns in four games.

40. Ed Reed, S (2002-13)

Bill Belichick has called Reed the greatest safety in NFL history, and it's easy to see why. Reed's 64 interceptions are the seventh most in NFL history. He owns the NFL record for most career interception return yardage with 1,590. Reed led the NFL in interceptions three times, including in 2004, when he won DPOY.

39. Night Train Lane, DB (1952-65)

Lane was such a ferocious tackler that the NFL imposed rules to minimize the pain he was dishing out on offensive players. Lane was also a prolific pass defender. His 14 interceptions during his rookie season remain the NFL single-season record. His 68 career interceptions were the second-most in league history at the time of his retirement and are currently fourth all-time.

38. Eric Dickerson, RB (1983-93)

In addition to owning the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season (2,105 yards in 1984), Dickerson's legacy also includes his unique style, which included wearing goggles, a neck roll, and his upright running style. Dickerson high-stepped his way to four rushing titles.

37. Ronnie Lott, S (1981-94)

One of the toughest players in NFL history, Lott once opted to amputate part of a finger in order to avoid missing games. A hard-hitting safety, Lott also possessed the gift of grab, as evidenced by his 63 career interceptions. He won four Super Bowls while being a key member of the 49ers' dynasty.

36. Mike Singletary, LB (1981-92)

The leader of the Bears' iconic "46" defense, Singletary was the first of two Defensive Player of the Year awards during Chicago's magical Super Bowl season in 1985. Singletary, who has often credited much of his NFL success to former Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, was an All-Pro seven times over an eight-year span from 1984-91.

35. Bob Lilly, DT (1961-74)

Appropriately regarded as "Mr. Cowboy," Lilly carried the Cowboys through their initial lean years before helping the franchise capture its first Super Bowl in 1971. From 1964-71, Lilly was named an All-Pro seven times over an eight-year span, including six straight seasons. He authored the biggest play for negative yards in Super Bowl history when he sacked Bob Griese for a 29-yard loss in Super Bowl VI.

34. Rod Woodson, DB (1987-2003)

One of the greatest athletes who has ever played in the NFL, Woodson excelled during his 17-year career as a cornerback, safety and returner. The NFL's DPOY in 1993, Woodson made history two years later by becoming the first athlete in a major American professional sport to return to play in the same season after undergoing major knee surgery. Five years after that, Woodson played an integral role on the Ravens' historically dominant defense that led Baltimore to its first Super Bowl win. Woodson then reached the Super Bowl with a third team -- the Raiders -- two years later, after leading the NFL in interceptions at age 37.

33. Drew Brees, QB (2001-20)

Brees took the baton from Steve Young as the most efficient quarterback in league history. He led the NFL in passing yards seven times, completion percentage six times and touchdown passes four times. He retired as a former Super Bowl MVP and the NFL's career passing leader.

32. Sammy Baugh, QB (1936-52)

The NFL's first prolific quarterback, Baugh led the NFL in passing yards four times, touchdown passes twice, and completion percentage eight times (that included five straight years from 1945-49) while leading Washington to two championships. Baugh's 335 passing yards in the 1937 NFL title game stood as the NFL title game record for 21 years. It was also the most passing yards by a rookie in a postseason game until 2012.

31. Deacon Jones, DE (1961-74)

It's fitting that Jones was the one who coined the phrase "sack" given his status as the preeminent pass rusher of the pre–Super Bowl era. He has been credited with 173.5 career sacks, which include three seasons with at least 21.5 sacks. Jones was the leader of the Rams' "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line.

30. Tony Gonzalez, TE (1997-2013)

Gonzalez enjoyed a remarkable run of consistent excellence during his 17-year career. He was selected for his first Pro Bowl at age 23 in 1999 and his last at age 37 in 2013. In between, Gonzalez was selected to 12 other Pro Bowls while becoming the most prolific tight end in NFL history. He is third all-time in receptions, sixth in career receiving yards and eighth in career touchdown receptions.

29. O.J. Simpson, RB (1969-79)

Analyzing specifically Simpson's on-field stardom, he made NFL history in 1973 when he became the first player to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season. Over a five-year span, Simpson led the NFL in rushing four times, carries three times and touchdown runs twice. He also recorded the league's longest run of the season on three occasions.

28. Junior Seau, LB (1990-09)

A model of longevity and excellence at inside linebacker, Seau was a Pro Bowler each season from 1991-02. He was the best player on a Chargers team that reached Super Bowl XXIX. A dozen years later, he was a starter on the 2007 Patriots team that nearly went undefeated. Seau was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

27. Brett Favre, QB (1991-10)

Some records are made to be broken, but Favre's record of consecutive games played -- 297 -- may never be matched. The definition of a gunslinger, Favre's belief in his abilities (most specifically, his cannon right arm) helped him win three consecutive MVPs and a Super Bowl in 1996 as a member of the Packers. It also led to several crushing losses and 336 career interceptions, a league record.

26. Emlen Tunnell, DB (1948-61)

A pioneer in several respects, Tunnell became the first Black player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967. A longtime Giant who helped New York win the 1956 NFL title, Tunnell retired after the 1962 season as the NFL's career leader with 79 interceptions and 1,282 interception return yards. His 158 consecutive games played were also an NFL record.

25. Alan Page, DT (1967-81)

Along with anchoring the Vikings' legendary "Purple People Eater" defense, Page owns the distinction as the first defensive player to win NFL MVP. A Pro Bowler each year from 1968-76, Page amassed 148.5 career sacks, an unheard of number for a defensive tackle. Page's dominance helped the Vikings win three NFC titles and an NFL crown in 1969. He finished his career with three extremely solid seasons with the Bears, recording three sacks in his final game.

24. Don Hutson, WR (1935-45)

A player that was decades ahead of his time, Hutson was the NFL's first prolific wideout. Called an "end" in those days, Hutson led the NFL in receiving seven times, receptions eight times and touchdown catches on nine occasions. A multiple league MVP, Hutson led the Packers to three championships and is the first player in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season. His 99 career touchdowns are still the 11th-highest total in NFL history despite playing his final game in 1945.

23. Randy Moss, WR (1998-2010, 2012)

Moss' nickname, "The Freak," was fitting, as he possessed talents that at times seemed otherworldly. Moss burst onto the scene as a rookie by catching 17 touchdowns for the 15-1 Vikings. Nine years later, Moss enjoyed a historic partnership with Tom Brady that included both players setting individual records (Brady with 50 touchdown passes, Moss with 23 touchdown catches) for the NFL's only undefeated team in a 16-game regular season. He is second all-time behind Rice in career touchdown catches and is fourth all-time in receiving yards.

22. John Elway, QB (1993-98)

Elway's greatness is evident in the fact that he led the Broncos to three Super Bowls over a four-year span in the late '80s. Denver was woefully overmatched in those games, but Elway ended his career with back-to-back Super Bowl wins once the Broncos built a championship-caliber team around him. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in his final game.

21. Aaron Donald, DT (2014-23)

If someone were to make a case for Donald as the greatest defensive player in league history, they wouldn't get an argument here. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald was an All-Pro eight times in a nine-year stretch from 2015-23 and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before hanging up his cleats last offseason. Donald's sheer will helped the Rams come back to defeat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

20. Bruce Smith, DE (1985-2003)

Smith powered his way to a league record 200 sacks. He had an astounding 13 sacks with at least 10 sacks that included seven straight seasons from 1992-98. Smith's excellence helped the Bills become the first team to play in four consecutive Super Bowls.

19. Anthony Munoz, LT (1980-92)

The greatest left tackle in NFL history, Munoz earned 11 straight Pro Bowl nods and was an All-Pro in nine of his 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. A pillar on the Bengals' first two Super Bowl teams, Munoz's pass protection helped both Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason win league MVPs.

18. Emmitt Smith, RB (1990-2004)

The small but strong running back was the engine behind the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. From 1991-95, Smith won four rushing titles, league and Super Bowl MVPs and three Super Bowls. Smith continued to churn out 1,000-yard seasons after the Cowboys' championship years and remains the NFL's all-time career leader with 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns.

17. Ray Lewis, LB (1996-2012)

A throwback player, Lewis' intensity and mastery of his position led the Ravens to two Super Bowl titles. He was the best player on the Ravens' historically great 2000 defense that allowed just six points in three playoff games. In 17 seasons, Lewis racked up over 2,000 tackles, 31 interceptions, 41.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 20 fumble recoveries.

16. Joe Greene, DT (1969-81)

The backbone of the Steelers' 1970s dynasty, "Mean Joe" won DPOY honors in 1972 and in 1974. In '74, Green spearheaded the Steelers' first of four Super Bowl wins during the decade. In Super Bowl IX, he intercepted Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton and recovered a critical fumble as Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" defense shut out Minnesota's offense. Greene was so dominant that the NFL outlawed his stunt alignment, which made him nearly impossible for interior linemen to block.

15. Otto Graham, QB (1946-55)

How good was Graham? The Browns played for a title in each of his 10 seasons, with Cleveland winning seven titles that included NFL championships in 1950, 1954 and 1955. He led his respective league in passing yards and touchdown passes four times and in touchdown passes on three occasions.

14. Johnny Unitas, QB (1956-73)

The NFL's best quarterback during the league's first 50 years. "Johnny U" led the Colts to NFL titles in 1958 and '59 and a Super Bowl title in 1970. He was the winning quarterback in what many consider the greatest game in NFL history: the 1958 NFL Championship Game between the Colts and the Giants, which was the league's first overtime contest. His record of 47 straight games with at least one touchdown pass stood from 1960 until Drew Brees passed him in 2012.

13. Dick Butkus, LB (1965-73)

The word legend is often used loosely in sports, but not in Butkus' situation. The iconic Chicago Bears linebacker struck fear into opposing offenses throughout his nine-year playing career. A ferocious tackler, Butkus was also impeccable in pass coverage. He picked off at least one pass every year of his career and pulled down five passes during his standout rookie season.

12. Patrick Mahomes, QB (2017-present)

Still just 30 years old, Mahomes is a two-time league MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP. He's just one of five quarterbacks all-time with at least three Super Bowl rings. Mahomes is hoping to bounce back this season after an injury prematurely ended his 2025 campaign.

11. Aaron Rodgers (2005-present)

Rodgers' lengthy list of career accolades includes being a four-time league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and owner of the best career TD/INT ratio and passer rating (102.2). Tom Brady recently claimed that Rodgers is the "greatest passer of the football" in league history. Mahomes and Rodgers remain active, both pursuing top-10 status and seeing which one retires on top. For Rodgers, he insists that this is the final season.

10. Dan Marino, QB (1983-99)

During his 17-year career (all with the Dolphins), Marino won five passing titles and led the NFL in touchdown passes three straight seasons from 1984-86. His 1984 season is one for the ages. That season, Marino set then-NFL records with 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns while leading Miami to the Super Bowl. Marino, whose career accolades also include winning Comeback Player of the Year in 1994, retired as the NFL's all-time career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

9. Barry Sanders, RB (1989-98)

Unless you saw him play, it's hard to describe the experience of watching Barry Sanders on the football field. The former Detroit Lions star ran with a style never seen before and never seen since. A wizard with the football, Sanders made the impossible look routine. He often turned what appeared to be 5-yard losses into long runs that are now played on loops at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sanders parlayed his unique running style into a decorated career that included four rushing titles and 15,259 career rushing yards in 10 seasons.

8. Reggie White, DE (1985-98, 2000)

The "Minister of Defense" compiled a Hall of Fame career with both the Eagles and Packers. Along with being a menacing pass rusher, White made history when he became the first star player to sign with a new team in free agency after joining the Packers in 1993. Three years later, White hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy after recording three sacks in Green Bay's first Super Bowl win in 29 years.

7. Lawrence Taylor, LB (1981-93)

Taylor was so dominant as a rookie that he won both Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Five years later, Taylor won league MVP while leading the Giants to their first Super Bowl title. Taylor's ferocious pass rush revolutionized the game while making left tackle one of the league's most important positions.

6. Peyton Manning, QB (1998-2015)

If Brady is Jack Nicklaus, Manning is Arnold Palmer in this epic QB rivalry. Brady has more titles, but Manning has his own unique legacy, including a record five league MVPs and being the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different clubs. And as Palmer did with golf, Manning has served as a significant ambassador for the NFL, both during his playing days and in retirement.

5. Joe Montana, QB (1979-94)

The QB who held the mantle as the greatest of all time before Tom Brady came along. "Joe Cool" was the first three-time Super Bowl MVP while leading the 49ers to four Super Bowl wins during the 1980s. Montana was brilliant in big games; he threw zero interceptions in four Super Bowls while recording some of the greatest individual efforts in Super Bowl history. Montana solidified his status as an all-time legend after leading the 49ers' iconic, 92-yard game-winning drive in Super Bowl XXIII.

4. Walter Payton, RB (1975-87)

"Sweetness?" was so good that there is an argument to be made regarding whether or not he is the greatest running back in NFL history. He's without question the greatest back since the 1970 merger.

Quite possibly the most fearless player of all time, Payton routinely took on eight-man fronts for mediocre Bears teams. When the Bears finally became competitive later in his career, Payton led them to a championship after gaining over 2,000 all-purpose yards for the Super Bowl XX champions. Along with his running prowess, Payton was an exceptional blocker, receiver and overall football player.

3. Jim Brown, RB (1957-65)

It's hard to quantify how dominant Brown was during his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He is on the short list of athletes who towered over the competition, a list that includes Babe Ruth, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Wilt Chamberlain, Cheryl Miller, Serena Williams, Jesse Owens and Michael Phelps. Brown led the NFL in rushing eight times and carried the Browns to their last league title in 1964. His career yards-per-game average of 104.3 yards remains the highest of any player in NFL history.

2. Jerry Rice, WR (1985-2004)

Rice belongs on any Mount Rushmore regarding the NFL's all-time greatest players. His list of NFL records spans longer than a football field. A three-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers, Rice caught his record eighth career Super Bowl touchdown with the Raiders at age 40. His career tally of 22,895 receiving yards is over 5,000 yards more than the second-closest wideout, Larry Fitzgerald. In 1987, Rice caught 22 touchdowns -- a record that stood for 20 years -- despite playing in only 12 games.

1. Tom Brady, QB (2000-22)

It's hard to pinpoint when Brady ended the argument as the NFL's greatest player. He firmly entered the conversation after leading the Patriots from behind against Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX. Brady entered "arguably the greatest" territory after he and the Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history against Atlanta. His last two titles -- especially his final one with the Buccaneers at age 43 -- cemented his legacy as the greatest winner and player the sport has ever seen.