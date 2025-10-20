From the New York Giants' tandem of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's hot start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookies have played key roles in writing some of the NFL's biggest storylines over the first seven weeks of the season. If it seems like first-year players have been a bigger piece of the puzzle this season than in years past, that's because they have, at least statistically speaking.

It is a historic start for the 2025 rookie class. Entering the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, this batch of newcomers is on pace to be the most productive in NFL history. The rookies' 9,523 yards from scrimmage are the most all time through seven games, and so too are their 66 touchdowns. The previous record for yards (9,066) and scrimmage touchdowns (60) was by the 2017 class. The 38 receiving TDs are tied for the most since 2023.

This has so far been the year of the rookie running back. Perhaps that should be unsurprising given the depth at that position in the draft and the fact that Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty looked like a generational talent on his way to Heisman Trophy finalist status last year at Boise State. Yet it is still a pleasant surprise to see so many first-year ball-carriers flourish to this great of an extent.

Receivers held up their end of the bargain thus far, too. Egbuka (+320) has the second-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, per FanDuel, and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is right behind him at +550. Tetairoa McMillan is a steady contributor for the Carolina Panthers, too.

Skattebo looks like one of the biggest steals of the draft, as the fourth-rounder has taken the Giants offense by storm and leads all rookies with 587 yards from scrimmage. Jeanty and Cleveland Browns standout Quinshon Judkins boast 531 and 529 scrimmage yards, respectively. Egbuka will likely reach the 500-yard mark if he suits up Monday against the Detroit Lions. He is a game-time decision with a hamstring injury.

In contrast, only one rookie last season (Brian Thomas Jr.) had at least 500 yards through the first seven weeks.

The rookies also have a historic knack for finding the end zone. Skattebo has six total touchdowns on the year, and each of Egbuka, Judkins and Jeanty crossed the goal line five times. That makes four rookies with at least five touchdowns. Nobody reached that threshold by Week 7 last year, and only four total rookies from 2021-24 did so.

The 2025 quarterback class paled in comparison to those of past years, and that not only played out in the draft but also manifested in-season with only Dart finding meaningful and consistent success. Cam Ward is off to a rocky debut season with the Tennessee Titans, and Dillon Gabriel was thrust into the Browns' job to round out the trio of rookie starters.

But what the quarterbacks lack, their skill-position counterparts have made up for in putting this rookie class on their shoulders and turning it into a historically successful one as the season approaches its midway point.