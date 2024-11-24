Travis Kelce has strengthened his argument as arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history. During the first half of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the Chiefs' veteran passed Antonio Gates for the third-most career receiving yards by a tight end.

The only tight ends with more career yards than Kelce are Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and longtime Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten.

Kelce, 35, entered Sunday's game six yards behind Gates, an eight-time Pro Bowler who amassed 11,841 yards during his 16-year career with the Chargers. Kelce passed Gates with a 16-yard reception with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Kelce is now closing in on Witten, who tallied 13,046 yards during his 17-year career. He's got a ways to go to catch Gonzalez, who recorded 15,127 yards during his 17-year career that included 12 years with the Chiefs.

Along with his regular season success, Kelce is one of the most accomplished players in NFL postseason history. His 165 career postseason catches is more than anyone in history. He is second to only Jerry Rice in postseason receiving yards (1,903) and touchdown catches (19).