Green Bay at Chicago in Week 10: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday
The Bears are favored to beat the Packers for the first time since 2008
The last time the Bears were favored to beat the Packers, Jay Cutler was in the middle of a Pro Bowl season ... with the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, for the first time since 2008 -- a.k.a. the pre Cutler-Bears era -- the Chicago Bears are favored to beat the Green Bay Packers.
Proof the apocalypse is near:
On Sunday, the Bears will host the Packers in a matchup between two teams that are trending in opposite directions. With a strong defense and running game, and two wins in their last three games, the Bears are finally trending up. Without Aaron Rodgers, the 4-4 Packers are trending straight down toward rock bottom with three straight losses.
Both teams, though, desperately need a win if they have any hopes at mounting a surprise postseason run.
There's also some rivalry history at stake. By beating the Bears in Week 4, the Packers took their first series lead over the Bears since 1933. On Sunday, the Bears can tie up the series.
How to watch, stream
- Kickoff: Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Fox
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Bears finally have the better offense
It feels strange to say, but the Bears will enter Sunday's game with the better of the two quarterbacks. That says more about Packers starting quarterback Brett Hundley, who is filling in for Rodgers, than Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Trubisky hasn't been great as he adjusts to the NFL, but he's been lightyears better than Hundley, who's completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 489 yards, one touchdown, four picks, and a 58.0 passer rating in his last three games. He's also scored twice on the ground. It's been a disaster -- hence the Packers' losing streak.
For Bears' fans, Sunday is going to be a holiday:
The Bears don't have a passing attack at the moment, but they do have a great ground assault. Jordan Howard has rushed for 662 yards and four touchdowns while rookie Tarik Cohen has added 467 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage. Look for the Bears to lean on their running backs.
But considering the Bears are coming off a bye week, it is possible they finally open up the playbook for Trubisky for the first time all season. Is this the game we finally see Trubisky break out?
Regardless of how the Bears play it, make no mistake about it: They have the better of the two offenses -- for once.
Bears' defense is also better
The Bears also have the better defense. They're ranked eighth in yards allowed per game, 13th in points allowed per game, tied for 10th in sacks, and 13th in defensive DVOA. They've also managed to score three defensive touchdowns. And keep in mind, they're often put in terrible situations with their offense unable to move the ball consistently.
On the other hand, the Packers' defense is ranked 25th in yards allowed per game, 22nd in points allowed per game, 28th in sacks, and 20th in DVOA. Suddenly, without Rodgers masking their flaws, they're vulnerable. And they're not handling it well.
So who will win?
Pete Prisco likes the Bears to win, 16-13. Take it away, Pete:
The Packers have offensive issues in a big way without Aaron Rodgers. But the defense didn't pick up the slack against the Lions. They will do so this week against the Bears. Neither team is great on offense, which will keep the score down. Bears take it.
You can view all the expert picks here.
-
Week 10 preview: Cowboys vs. Falcons
The Cowboys have won three straight while the Falcons have lost four of five
-
Can Broncos defense still stifle Brady?
The Broncos have shut down Tom Brady before, but this year's Broncos pass defense isn't quite...
-
Report: Bennett has torn rotator cuff
Bennett lasted just half the season with the Packers
-
Brinson's Best Bets: Bears rout Packers
Will Brinson likes three underdogs to cover, including two at home, in his Week 10 best be...
-
NFL DFS Week 10: Best cash game lineups
Mike McClure has made over $1M playing DFS and gives his best daily fantasy football cash game...
-
10 to watch: Broncos fight, Falcons fly?
Here are 10 things to watch during a Week 10 slate packed with plenty of intrigue
Add a Comment