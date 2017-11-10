Green Bay at Chicago in Week 10: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

The last time the Bears were favored to beat the Packers, Jay Cutler was in the middle of a Pro Bowl season ... with the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, for the first time since 2008 -- a.k.a. the pre Cutler-Bears era -- the Chicago Bears are favored to beat the Green Bay Packers.

Proof the apocalypse is near:

My guy @JoeFortenbaugh says #Bears are favored over #Packers for 1st time since the Dec. 22, 2008 Monday night tilt at Soldier Field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 6, 2017

On Sunday, the Bears will host the Packers in a matchup between two teams that are trending in opposite directions. With a strong defense and running game, and two wins in their last three games, the Bears are finally trending up. Without Aaron Rodgers, the 4-4 Packers are trending straight down toward rock bottom with three straight losses.

Both teams, though, desperately need a win if they have any hopes at mounting a surprise postseason run.

There's also some rivalry history at stake. By beating the Bears in Week 4, the Packers took their first series lead over the Bears since 1933. On Sunday, the Bears can tie up the series.

Bears finally have the better offense

It feels strange to say, but the Bears will enter Sunday's game with the better of the two quarterbacks. That says more about Packers starting quarterback Brett Hundley, who is filling in for Rodgers, than Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky hasn't been great as he adjusts to the NFL, but he's been lightyears better than Hundley, who's completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 489 yards, one touchdown, four picks, and a 58.0 passer rating in his last three games. He's also scored twice on the ground. It's been a disaster -- hence the Packers' losing streak.

For Bears' fans, Sunday is going to be a holiday:

Sunday will be the first time in 26 years the Packers face the Bears without Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre as their starting QB. Mike Tomczak last had that honor, Week 15, 1991.@NFLResearch — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 8, 2017

The Bears don't have a passing attack at the moment, but they do have a great ground assault. Jordan Howard has rushed for 662 yards and four touchdowns while rookie Tarik Cohen has added 467 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage. Look for the Bears to lean on their running backs.

But considering the Bears are coming off a bye week, it is possible they finally open up the playbook for Trubisky for the first time all season. Is this the game we finally see Trubisky break out?

#Packers DC Dom Capers makes an interesting point about Bears coming off bye week: allows them to expand what they do with rookie QB Mitch Trubisky. So GB expecting plenty of unscouted looks. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 9, 2017

Regardless of how the Bears play it, make no mistake about it: They have the better of the two offenses -- for once.

Bears' defense is also better

The Bears also have the better defense. They're ranked eighth in yards allowed per game, 13th in points allowed per game, tied for 10th in sacks, and 13th in defensive DVOA. They've also managed to score three defensive touchdowns. And keep in mind, they're often put in terrible situations with their offense unable to move the ball consistently.

On the other hand, the Packers' defense is ranked 25th in yards allowed per game, 22nd in points allowed per game, 28th in sacks, and 20th in DVOA. Suddenly, without Rodgers masking their flaws, they're vulnerable. And they're not handling it well.

So who will win?

Pete Prisco likes the Bears to win, 16-13. Take it away, Pete:

The Packers have offensive issues in a big way without Aaron Rodgers. But the defense didn't pick up the slack against the Lions. They will do so this week against the Bears. Neither team is great on offense, which will keep the score down. Bears take it.

