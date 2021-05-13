Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The NFC North, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with the Vikings entering a make-or-break year for Kirk Cousins, the Bears adding a new franchise quarterback and the Lions kicking off a full rebuild. The Packers, meanwhile, might have the biggest spotlight of them all, considering they're still tussling with Aaron Rodgers. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Packers schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Saints Sept. 12 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 vs. Lions (MNF) Sept. 20 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 at 49ers (SNF) Sept. 26 8:20 p.m. NBC 4 vs. Steelers Oct. 3 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 at Bengals Oct. 10 1 p.m. FOX 6 at Bears Oct. 17 1 p.m. FOX 7 vs. Washington Oct. 24 1 p.m. FOX 8 at Cardinals (TNF) Oct. 28 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon 9 at Chiefs Nov. 7 4:25 p.m. FOX 10 vs. Seahawks Nov. 14 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 at Vikings Nov. 21 1 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Rams Nov. 28 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 BYE WEEK 14 vs. Bears (SNF) Dec. 12 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 at Ravens Dec. 19 1 p.m. FOX 16 vs. Browns Dec. 25 4:30 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon 17 vs. Vikings (SNF) Jan. 2 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 at Lions Jan. 9 1 p.m. FOX

Packers key games

Week 12 vs. Rams: Now that Matthew Stafford is relocated, he's got a whole cast of better characters than he had for much of his time in Detroit. This feels like it could be a jacked-up version of the shootouts he and Rodgers may have had in the NFC North.

Now that Matthew Stafford is relocated, he's got a whole cast of better characters than he had for much of his time in Detroit. This feels like it could be a jacked-up version of the shootouts he and Rodgers may have had in the NFC North. Week 16 vs. Browns: It's an out-of-conference clash, so it may not mean as much in the standings. But Cleveland has one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL. Beating the Browns won't be easy.

It's an out-of-conference clash, so it may not mean as much in the standings. But Cleveland has one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL. Beating the Browns won't be easy. Week 9 at Chiefs: Apparently Rodgers wouldn't mind playing in the AFC West so he could go head to head with Patrick Mahomes. Um, OK, but that's easier said than done. Kansas City will be a tough out wherever, whenever.

Packers toughest matchup

Week: 3 | Date: Sept. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m.

Opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs may be world-beaters in most eyes, and rightfully so. But San Francisco has had the Packers' number before, and Kyle Shanahan now has even more weaponry -- not to mention a healthier defense -- at his disposal. No matter how you slice it, traveling to the West Coast does not figure to be easy for Green Bay.

Packers projected win total

2021 record prediction: 10-7

Is Aaron Rodgers their QB when the season kicks off? That monumental question needs to be answered if we're looking to accurately project Green Bay's 2021 finish. Should Rodgers return, the Packers will rightfully remain the favorites in the NFC North, though a slight decline from two straight 13-3 seasons seems plausible. If, however, it's Jordan Love or someone else under center starting in Week 1, well, the Packers still have the division's top roster, but they could easily fall behind a team like the Vikings, if not even farther down the North standings.