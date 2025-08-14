It sounds like the surgery to repair a ligament in Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's left thumb was a success. Though Love will miss some training camp as he recovers, coach Matt LaFleur said that Love is already back with the team as it goes through its joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

"Surgery went well," said LaFleur of the status of his starting quarterback's non-throwing hand. "He's in great spirits ... Now it's just about putting in the work to get the thumb rehabbed."

According to LaFleur, though he won't be full-go, the expectation is that Love will return in some capacity next week. That means he should be ready for Green Bay's season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Love was able to make it through his first year as a starter in 2023 without any major setbacks but he did sprain his MCL in last season's opener and wound up missing two games. Still, in 15 starts, Love was able to throw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to its second straight playoff appearance.

Love, a former backup to Aaron Rodgers and first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has thrown for 7,548 yards and 57 touchdowns in his two seasons as Green Bay's starter.