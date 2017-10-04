Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys odds: Picks from insider with 5 straight ATS wins
Emory Hunt has nailed 5 straight NFL picks against the spread and has a strong play for Packers-Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas, in a rematch of January's NFC divisional playoff game.
The Cowboys are two-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 52.5, down one from where it opened. It's the second-highest total of the week.
Before you make any bets on Packers-Cowboys, you'll want to hear what SportsLine football insider Emory Hunt has to say.
Last week, he was all over the Saints laying 2.5 points to the Dolphins in London. The result: New Orleans 20, Miami 0, and a double-digit cover. And Hunt nailed his fifth straight NFL pick against the spread.
Part of his success: He's a former running back and football coach who has been supplying analysis on the game for the past decade. He has a knack for analyzing lines and exploiting matchups.
Hunt knows Packers-Cowboys comes down to the Packers' receiving corps versus the Cowboys' secondary. The Packers go five-deep on the outside and will challenge Dallas' defensive depth.
Jordy Nelson had 75 yards and two scores last week and Randall Cobb also found the end zone. And despite being hospitalized after the Thursday night game against the Bears, Davante Adams (concussion) could suit up Sunday.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is fresh off a three-touchdown performance at home against the Rams and Ezekiel Elliott added 139 total yards and two scores. Given the matchup, Hunt knows Elliott will continue to roll against the Packers.
But that doesn't mean Dallas covers. The Packers won outright in Arlington in last season's playoffs as underdogs, and the Cowboys rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed (231.8) and points allowed (24.3). The Packers' primary strength, Aaron Rodgers' arm, is the Cowboys' Achilles heel.
So it's no surprise Hunt is leaning toward the over, but what about the spread, which he has made his name picking?
He knows there's a matchup no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Packers-Cowboys. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Packers-Cowboys? Visit SportsLine now to see what critical matchup determines which side of Packers-Cowboys you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past five against-the-spread picks, and find out.
