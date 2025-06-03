Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark told reporters Tuesday that he played through a foot injury in 2024. Clark underwent surgery in January to fix the issue, which he described as "bone spurs."

"It was a tough year for me," Clark said. "But I'm excited. I'm back out practicing. ... Just got to keep moving forward."

Clark said that he got his foot caught in the turf in Green Bay's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which took place inside Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil. Packers quarterback Jordan Love also sprained his MCL against the Eagles, which caused him to miss the next two weeks.

In spite of the setback, Clark still started all 17 games for Green Bay and appeared in its lone NFL Playoff game against Philadelphia. He did endure a stark drop in production — he finished 2024 with just 37 tackles and one sack, his lowest output since his rookie season in 2016.

"I wouldn't even say it's the speed. It's every step," Clark said. "You're taking every step and your toe is busted. It's something that you got to deal with but it is what it is. That's done, got the surgery done and moving forward."

When fully healthy, Clark is one of the most important players on Green Bay's defense. He's a three-time Pro Bowler that, in 2023, posted a career high 7.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. That earned him a three-year contract extension, signed in July 2024, worth $64 million.

Clark recorded at least four sacks in all but three seasons since he entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2016 and has started every game for the Packers — regular season and postseason — since 2021.