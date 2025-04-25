The 2025 NFL Draft will be pivotal for general manager Brian Gutekunst's post-Aaron Rodgers rebuild of the Green Bay Packers.

He and the Packers front office built both the youngest playoff team (2023) and the second-youngest playoff team (2024) of the last 45 seasons in the first two years of the Jordan Love era, per CBS Sports Research. That's an indicator things are going in the right direction, but entering the third season of the rebuild, Gutekunst needs to hit up and down the board to elevate the Packers closer to Super Bowl contention.

Love and his youthful cast of playmakers have performed well for the most part since Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023, but they could really make a leap with a little more help. The Packers didn't register any yards from scrimmage by anyone older than the age of 26 in 2024, which is how they totaled the third-most scrimmage yards (6,435) by players 26 or younger in a single season in NFL history, according to CBS Sports Research. Wider receiver, cornerback, edge rusher and defensive tackle are all incredibly valuable positions that need to be addressed this week in the 2025 draft.

Cornerback likely rises to the top given the uncertainly around two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander's status in Green Bay. On Monday, Gutekunst didn't give much of an indication one way or the other on Alexander's Green Bay future.

"We'll work through that," Gutekunst said, via The Athletic, on Monday. "I don't really have any updates on Jaire. He's obviously on our roster right now. We'll see how the draft goes and then see where we are at that point."

OverTheCap.com projects Green Bay to possess $6,506,629 million in effective cap space in the 2026 offseason, the ninth-fewest in the NFL at this moment in time, so it's critical Gutekunst aces his 2025 draft class. Let's zoom in on what he and the Packers front office needs to emphasize in the upcoming draft, plus the picks they have available and some of CBS Sports' expert mock draft projections.

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

2025 NFL mock draft for Day 2: Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe taken in Round 2; WRs fly off board in Round 3 Chris Trapasso

Green Bay Packers team needs

Green Bay Packers 2025 draft picks

Overall selections: 8