Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis caught the attention of the NFL world on Saturday night, when he turned in an impressive performance in a 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown, and led Green Bay in rushing with 60 yards and two more touchdowns.

Willis became the first quarterback all-time to complete 85% of his passes while averaging 13 yards per attempt, and rush for 60 yards. His 13.7 yards per attempt were the most by a quarterback with 50 rushing yards in a game in the last 50 seasons.

Willis looked like he could be a starting NFL quarterback, which led some to wonder if coach Matt LaFleur could keep Willis in the starting lineup over Jordan Love when he recovers from his concussion and left shoulder injury. LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that he's excited about how Willis is playing, but wants to "pump the brakes" when it comes to Willis overtaking Love on the depth chart.

"I think Jordan Love is playing some pretty high-level football and it's great that we feel the same about Malik and his ability to go in there," LaFleur said. "I thought he's had two really back-to-back outstanding performances. So we're in a good spot with that position. Certainly have a lot of confidence in both of those guys, but it's pretty clear that Jordan is our franchise quarterback and when he's healthy, he's going to be our starter. So I just want to squash all that."

Love is 9-5-1 as the starter this season, and has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. While LaFleur says Love is playing high-level football, he's lost two straight starts following a four-game win streak. Love registered his first multi-interception game of the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, then threw for just 77 yards before exiting the Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears with his concussion. Willis entered and sparked the offense, completing 9 of 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the eventual overtime loss.

You also have to remember that the Packers signed Love to a four-year extension worth $220 million in 2024. He's on the books through 2028, but there's no ignoring the fact that Willis has been impressive in his limited action with Green Bay.

Malik Willis' career as starter



Titans Packers W-L 1-2 2-1 Completion percentage 51% 80% Passing yards per game 78.0 204.0 TD-INT 0-3 3-0 Passer rating 39.0 132.4

As a prospect hailing from Liberty, Willis was lauded for his dual-threat ability, but it was also understood that he was a project. Even in his three starts with Tennessee, Willis wasn't trusted to throw the football. Following his rookie season, the Titans traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select quarterback Will Levis, who started nine games over Willis when Ryan Tannehill was injured that year. On roster cutdown day in 2024, the Titans traded Willis to the Packers for a seventh-round pick.

Willis flashed his potential shortly after arriving in Green Bay, as he started for an injured Love in a Week 2 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, then was given the opportunity to face off against his former team in Nashville in Week 3. Willis threw for 202 yards and a touchdown in that 30-14 victory over the Titans, and added another touchdown on the ground.

The Packers will have to be prepared to lose Willis, as he is set to become a free agent this offseason. With what he accomplished on Saturday night, Willis has become an intriguing candidate on the quarterback carousel.