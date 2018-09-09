Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for Sunday's game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Week 1 Packers vs. Bears matchup on Sunday Night Football
Football is back and the first Sunday of football in 31 weeks had everything, from the predictable (the Ravens blasted the Bills), to the wholly unexpected (the Bucs hung 48 points on the Saints in New Orleans), to some of the sloppiest action you'll ever want to see. But it all culminates in the suddenly much-anticipated Bears-Packers get-together on "Sunday Night Football."
We say suddenly because Chicago has added Roquan Smith (first-round pick) and Khalil Mack (trade) on defense, and Allen Robinson and Trey Burton (free agency) on offense, and the same outfit that managed just just five wins a season ago, are now in position, with franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, to make some noise in the NFC North.
Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is fully healthy after playing in just seven games last season. And if we've learned anything from Rodgers, it's that he always feels like he has something to prove, even if he's still one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
Join us in the live blog below to follow all the action.
Thank you for joining us.
-
