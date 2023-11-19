1st Quarter Report

The Chargers are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Packers to respond. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Chargers lead 3-0 over the Packers.

With four games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for the Chargers, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Packers. Maybe the Chargers will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-5, Green Bay 3-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Packers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Packers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-19 to the Steelers. Green Bay gained 75 more yards on the day, but it was Pittsburgh that made the best of use of them.

Despite the loss, the Packers got a solid performance out of Jordan Love, who threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles pushed their score all the way to 38 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 41-38. Even though they lost, Los Angeles' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 26.6 points per game (they're now ranked seventh in scoring overall).

Despite the defeat, the Chargers had strong showings from Justin Herbert, who threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, and Keenan Allen, who picked up 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Austin Ekeler, who gained 115 total yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay bumped their record down to 3-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off as just a 3-point favorite. Bettors picking the Packers against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay and Los Angeles both have 1 win in their last 2 games.