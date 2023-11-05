Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-5, Green Bay 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Los Angeles gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 43-20 punch to the gut against the Cowboys. Los Angeles was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 33-9.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 24-10 to the Vikings.

Los Angeles has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Packers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Los Angeles came up short against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 24-12. Can the Rams avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Los Angeles.