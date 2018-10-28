Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFC showdown

The NFL's only unbeaten team will need to slay the fire-breathing dragon more commonly known as Aaron Rodgers to continue their run at history. On Sunday, the unbeaten Rams (7-0) will host the Packers (3-2-1) in what might be the best game of the Week 8 slate. It's not often the Packers are at a huge disadvantage with Rodgers, but they're entering Sunday's game as 7.5-point underdogs. That's how good the Rams have been.

With Jared Goff having elevated his game, Todd Gurley continuing to take advantage of open pockets of space that Sean McVay schemes up, and a receiver group that might be the league's best, the Rams are rolling, outscoring their opponents by 107 points. The Packers, meanwhile, are struggling to gel, but they've managed to stay very much afloat in the NFC North despite the knee injury that's been bothering Rodgers all season long. The Packers are coming off the bye week, so there's a chance Rodgers will be fully operational -- or as close to fully operational as he's been since Week 1. To beat the Rams in Los Angeles, the Packers will need Rodgers at his best.

