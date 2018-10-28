Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFC showdown
Stay with us all game long for live updates from Packers-Rams, one of Week 8's best battles
The NFL's only unbeaten team will need to slay the fire-breathing dragon more commonly known as Aaron Rodgers to continue their run at history. On Sunday, the unbeaten Rams (7-0) will host the Packers (3-2-1) in what might be the best game of the Week 8 slate. It's not often the Packers are at a huge disadvantage with Rodgers, but they're entering Sunday's game as 7.5-point underdogs. That's how good the Rams have been.
With Jared Goff having elevated his game, Todd Gurley continuing to take advantage of open pockets of space that Sean McVay schemes up, and a receiver group that might be the league's best, the Rams are rolling, outscoring their opponents by 107 points. The Packers, meanwhile, are struggling to gel, but they've managed to stay very much afloat in the NFC North despite the knee injury that's been bothering Rodgers all season long. The Packers are coming off the bye week, so there's a chance Rodgers will be fully operational -- or as close to fully operational as he's been since Week 1. To beat the Rams in Los Angeles, the Packers will need Rodgers at his best.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Packers-Rams. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: AP rips 64-yard run vs. Giants
All of the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
-
Jameis Winston benched after meltdown
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in only four appearances this season
-
SNF: Saints vs. Vikings odds, best picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Zimmer and the Vikings
-
Vikings vs. Saints stats to know
Everything you need to know about the rematch of one of the NFL's best playoff games ever
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 8
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 8? You've come to the right place to find...
-
NFL SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...