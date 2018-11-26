Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
Aaron Rodgers hits the road to face Kirk Cousins in a critical matchup for the NFC playoff race
If the Packers lose this game, that's a wrap on the 2018 season. At 4-5-1, there is no margin for error; they're currently behind the Seahawks and Panthers (both 6-5) for the final wild-card spot. The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Bears, who appear to have the NFC North wrapped up, especially with Minnesota playing at New England and Seattle after Sunday's game. (The Lions slept their way to a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears to fall to 4-7.)
Meanwhile, if the Packers can find a way to win in U.S. Bank Stadium (they're 2-0 there), they'll move to 5-5-1 with winnable games remaining against the Cardinals, Falcons and Lions in Lambeau, and on the road against the Jets. The only tough matchup -- on paper, anyway -- is with the Bears in Soldier Field in Week 15.
The Vikings' final three regular-season games are against the Dolphins, Lions and Bears, but with a one-game lead over Green Bay heading into Sunday night, Minnesota has a little more wiggle room.
Stay right here for updates as they happen, and afterwards, the live blog will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
