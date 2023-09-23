Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: New Orleans 2-0, Green Bay 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints will head out on the road to face off against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The last three games the Saints have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

New Orleans was not the first on the board last Monday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged the Panthers out 20-17. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Packers and the Falcons were almost perfectly matched up on Sunday, but the Packers suffered an agonizing 25-24 loss.

The Packers' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jordan Love, who threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Love wound up with a passer rating of 113.5. WR Jayden Reed brought some help for the Packers off the bench as he picked up 37 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 224 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Falcons gained 446.

The Saints are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 2-0 while Green Bay's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Saints can repeat their recent success, or if the Packers bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 2-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Green Bay.