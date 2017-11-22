Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Picks from expert who's 13-2 on Packers' picks

The surging Pittsburgh Steelers host the reeling Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" at Heinz Field. The Steelers are two-touchdown favorites, down a half-point from an open of 14.5.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 42, up a half-point from where it opened.

Last Sunday, when the Pack hosted Baltimore as two-point underdogs, White told readers the rested Ravens "would easily contain Brett Hundley, who won't have his top two RBs, and get the win." The result: Ravens 23, Packers 0. Anyone who followed his advice didn't even break a sweat.

Strikingly, it improved his record to 13-2 in his past 15 picks on Packers games, a crazy 87 percent win rate!

White knows the Steelers have been double-digit favorites twice this season. Both times, Pittsburgh won but failed to cover. However, those two games were on the road, whereas "Sunday Night Football" emanates from the Steel City.

Meanwhile, the Packers have Hundley under center. They won in a tough spot at Chicago two weeks ago (where the Steelers lost in overtime earlier this season), and wide receiver Davante Adams has over 210 receiving yards the past two weeks.

But just because the Steelers haven't covered as big favorites doesn't mean they'll falter Sunday night.

The Steelers have allowed between 13 and 17 points in each of their past five games, all wins. They're fresh off a 40-17 demolition of the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

The Packers are far more susceptible to giving up big plays through the air, evidenced by their DVOA splits (23rd against the pass, eighth against the rush) as well as their rankings in net yards per pass attempt (24th) and per rush (eighth).

And Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown nine touchdowns the past four weeks, including a masterful four-TD performance last week.

