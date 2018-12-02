Green Bay vs. Arizona Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

Both Arizona and Green Bay suffered losses in their previous contests, and after one quarter neither squad is closer to making up for it this week. Arizona and Green Bay are all tied up at 0-0. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Arizona offensively yet, with David Johnson being one of several leaders.

Arizona have the opportunity to put an end to a three-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point point margin of victory.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Green Bay weren't quite Minnesota's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Green Bay had to settle for a 17-24 defeat against Minnesota. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of Aaron Jones, who rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries. Jones has now scored at least one touchdown in the past three games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Arizona, and their match last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They were dealt a punishing 10-45 loss at the hands of the Chargers. Arizona were down by 10-42 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The last time the two teams met, Green Bay were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-26 to Arizona. Maybe Green Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.