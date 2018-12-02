Green Bay vs. Arizona updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

The experts predicted a victory for Green Bay, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Green Bay are ahead 10-7. They have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. The former has snatched 1 receiving TD, while the latter has thrown 1 TD.

Green Bay and Arizona both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Either team could still leave here with a redeeming win, so expect a scrappy second half.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point point margin of victory.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Green Bay weren't quite Minnesota's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Green Bay had to settle for a 17-24 defeat against Minnesota. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of Aaron Jones, who rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries. Jones has now scored at least one touchdown in the past three games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Arizona, and their match last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They were dealt a punishing 10-45 loss at the hands of the Chargers. Arizona were down by 10-42 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The last time the two teams met, Green Bay were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-26 to Arizona. Maybe Green Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.