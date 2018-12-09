Green Bay vs. Atlanta: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Packers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Green Bay 4-7-2; Atlanta 4-8-1
What to Know
Green Bay will be playing at home against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay and Atlanta have one more quarter to figure out who will atone for last week's loss and who will be sent home a loser yet again.
Green Bay are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Green Bay had to settle for a 17-20 defeat against Arizona last week. Green Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Davante Adams, who caught 8 passes for 93 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Atlanta weren't quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met. Atlanta fell to Baltimore 16-26.
The last time the two teams met, Green Bay came up short against Atlanta, falling 23-34. Maybe Green Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.18
Prediction
The Packers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, Green Bay are 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-9-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Packers slightly, as the game opened with the Packers as a 5.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50.5
Series History
Atlanta have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Green Bay Packers 23
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 44 vs. Green Bay Packers 21
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 33 vs. Green Bay Packers 32
