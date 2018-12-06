Green Bay vs. Atlanta live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Green Bay 4-7-1; Atlanta 4-8

What to Know

Green Bay will be playing at home against Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Green Bay and four for Atlanta.

Last Sunday, Green Bay were close but not close enough as they fell 17-20 to Arizona. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Green Bay were the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Atlanta weren't quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met. Atlanta fell to Baltimore 16-26.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Packers are a solid 5 point favorite against the Falcons.

This season, Green Bay are 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-9-0 against the spread

Series History

Atlanta have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.