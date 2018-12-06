Green Bay vs. Atlanta live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Packers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Green Bay 4-7-1; Atlanta 4-8
What to Know
Green Bay will be playing at home against Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Green Bay and four for Atlanta.
Last Sunday, Green Bay were close but not close enough as they fell 17-20 to Arizona. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Green Bay were the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Atlanta weren't quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met. Atlanta fell to Baltimore 16-26.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a solid 5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, Green Bay are 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-9-0 against the spread
Series History
Atlanta have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Green Bay Packers 23
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 44 vs. Green Bay Packers 21
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 33 vs. Green Bay Packers 32
