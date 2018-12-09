Green Bay vs. Atlanta: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Falcons football game
Halftime Recap
Green Bay have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Atlanta 20-7. Green Bay already have more points in this game than they finished with last week.
Green Bay have the opportunity to put an end to a three-game dry spell. We'll see if they can keep up the intensity and finalize their success.
Game Preview
Green Bay will be playing at home against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Green Bay and four for Atlanta.
Last Sunday, Green Bay were close but not close enough as they fell 17-20 to Arizona. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Green Bay were the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Atlanta weren't quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met. Atlanta fell to Baltimore 16-26.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
