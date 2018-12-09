Green Bay vs. Atlanta updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Falcons football game
Green Bay will be playing at home against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Green Bay and four for Atlanta.
Last Sunday, Green Bay was close but not close enough as they fell 20-17 to Arizona. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Green Bay were the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Atlanta wasn't quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met. Atlanta fell to Baltimore 26-16.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
