Green Bay vs. Buffalo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Packers vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Green Bay 1-1-1; Buffalo 1-2
What to Know
Green Bay will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Green Bay are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In their matchup last week, Green Bay came up short against Washington, falling 31-17. Green Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, everything went Buffalo's way against Minnesota as they made off with a 27-6 victory. The Buffalo offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 1-2 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 1-1-1. In their win, Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who accumulated 196 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. Green Bay will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a big 10 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Green Bay is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
