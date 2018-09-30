Green Bay vs. Buffalo updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Bills football game
Green Bay will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Green Bay are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In their matchup last week, Green Bay came up short against Washington, falling 31-17. Green Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, everything went Buffalo's way against Minnesota as they made off with a 27-6 victory. The Buffalo offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 1-2 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 1-1-1. In their win, Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who accumulated 196 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. Green Bay will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
