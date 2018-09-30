Green Bay vs. Buffalo updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Green Bay will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Green Bay are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In their matchup last week, Green Bay came up short against Washington, falling 31-17. Green Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, everything went Buffalo's way against Minnesota as they made off with a 27-6 victory. The Buffalo offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 1-2 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 1-1-1. In their win, Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who accumulated 196 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. Green Bay will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.