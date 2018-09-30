Green Bay vs. Buffalo updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Bills football game
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Green Bay and Buffalo. Green Bay captured a comfortable 19-0 victory over Buffalo. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.
Aaron Rodgers was the offensive standout of the match for Green Bay, as he accumulated 298 passing yards and picked up 31 yards on the ground. On the defensive end, they got some fancy footwork from Kyler Fackrell, who dodged the offensive line for 3 sacks.
The victory bumped Green Bay's record up to 2-1-1. The loss dropped Buffalo's record to 1-3.
Next week Green Bay take on Detroit at 5:00 p.m. Buffalo will take on Tennessee at home at 5:00 p.m..
