Green Bay vs. Detroit Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Lions football game
After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay will be looking to avenge the 23-31 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They managed a somewhat close 44-38 win over the Jets. No one put up better numbers for Green Bay than Aaron Rodgers, who really brought his A game. He accumulated 442 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, Detroit's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They lost to Minnesota by a decisive 9-27 margin. If Detroit were hoping to take revenge for the 9-24 loss against Minnesota the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Green Bay are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Green Bay's victory lifted them to 6-8-1 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Green Bay's success rolls on or if Detroit are able to steal their positive momentum.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucs expected to bring Jameis back
Winston was suspended for the first three games of this season and lost his job to Ryan Fitzpatrick...
-
Bears vs Vikings odds, picks, prediction
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings
-
Eagles vs Redskins odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Redskins vs. Eagles game 10,000 ti...
-
Steelers vs. Bengals expert picks, bets
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Joe Mixon and the Bengals, and he's got his Week...
-
Mariota at risk of long-term damage
Mariota suffered a stinger last week and it sounds like the injury could be pretty serious
-
SNF: Titans vs. Colts odds, expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Andrew Luck and the Colts