Green Bay vs. Detroit updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Game Recap

Detroit got themselves on the board against Green Bay on Sunday, but Green Bay never followed suit. Detroit ended the year with a bang, routing Green Bay 31 to nothing. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing.

Zach Zenner had only a few touches last week, but he got the ball a lot more this time and made it count. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was Zenner, who rushed for 93 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. T.J. Jones was in the mix, too, providing Detroit with two touchdowns.

Detroit's win brought them up to 6-10. Green Bay's defeat pushes them down to 6-9-1. These squads have both wrapped up their regular seasons.