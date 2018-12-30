Green Bay vs. Detroit updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Detroit got themselves on the board against Green Bay on Sunday, but Green Bay never followed suit. Detroit ended the year with a bang, routing Green Bay 31 to nothing. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing.

Zach Zenner had only a few touches last week, but he got the ball a lot more this time and made it count. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was Zenner, who rushed for 93 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. T.J. Jones was in the mix, too, providing Detroit with two touchdowns.

Detroit's win brought them up to 6-10. Green Bay's defeat pushes them down to 6-9-1. These squads have both wrapped up their regular seasons.

