Green Bay vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Dolphins football game
3rd Quarter Recap
Green Bay were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three, it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for Miami as they lead 28-12. Green Bay have been led by Aaron Jones, who has so far rushed for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.
Green Bay have been a nightmare for Miami's QB with three sacks already. We'll see how many sacks they can scare up the rest of the game.
Game Preview
After two weeks on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Miami at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point point margin of victory.
Green Bay came up short against New England last Sunday, falling 17-31. Green Bay got a solid performance out of Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. If you haven't heard Rodgers's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
As for Miami, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Houston, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami came out on top against the Jets by a score of 13-6.
Miami's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Green Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4-1. Miami caused 4 turnovers against the Jets, so Green Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.
