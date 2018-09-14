Green Bay vs. Minnesota Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Vikings football game

On Sunday Green Bay takes on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 1 point favorite.

Green Bay gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Chicago 24-23. Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Green Bay's success.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-16 victory over San Francisco.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Minnesota caused 4 turnovers against San Francisco, so Green Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.

Live Stream on fubo.TV
The perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories