Green Bay vs. Minnesota Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday Green Bay takes on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 1 point favorite.

Green Bay gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Chicago 24-23. Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Green Bay's success.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-16 victory over San Francisco.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Minnesota caused 4 turnovers against San Francisco, so Green Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.