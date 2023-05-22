While the Super Bowl resides in warm cities, the NFL Draft has provided the opportunity for cold-weather franchises to play host to one of the league's signature events since it left its longtime home in New York in 2015.

A decade into the draft's country-wide journey, Green Bay has won the right to host the event in 2025, the NFL announced Monday. The three-day televised event will take place in and around football's most iconic venue, Lambeau Field, and its nearby Titletown entertainment district. The 2025 NFL Draft marks the first time the event will be in Green Bay, and the second time it will take place in Wisconsin. The first such occurrence was back in 1940 at the Schroeder Hotel in Milwaukee, 85 years earlier than the 2025 edition taking place in Green Bay.

"The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

The draft has also since evolved from more than just its three actually televised days from Thursday-Saturday to an all-week party with Green Bay set to provide many draft-related activities, including community events and the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive football theme park. Draft Experience will provide attendees a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, according to the league's press release.

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world."

The draft will certainly provide an economic boost to Green Bay not usually seen in the NFL offseason because since 2015 more than 2.2 million fans from all over the United State have traveled to see the draft unfold in-person. The 2023 NFL Draft was aired over three days and totaled 54 million viewers and more than 312,000 fans came to see it in-person in Kansas City. The 2024 NFL Draft will also take place in an NFC North city, Detroit, from April 25-27, 2024.