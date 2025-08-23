The WNBA has been plagued by sex toys interrupting play in recent weeks, and one of these green objects has now made an appearance in an NFL game. During the second half of the Tennessee Titans' 23-13 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night, such an object was thrown onto the field.

This is not the first time a sex toy has been thrown on the field during an NFL game, but it is believed to be the first time one has appeared since it became an unfortunate trend in women's professional basketball. It didn't appear the game was interrupted by the sex toy, but it did make for an awkward situation where a staffer had to retrieve the object.

Check out what happened, here:

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old Ohio man was arrested for throwing a sex toy during an Aug. 5 WNBA game in Brooklyn between the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty. The man was charged with two counts of assault after the object hit a 12-year-old girl.

Multiple arrests have been made in these cases, and the WNBA said it would not only eject the individual who throws anything onto the court, but ban them from attending games for at least one year as well. It remains to be seen how Friday's incident in Nashville will be investigated.

As for the preseason game itself, Titans' No. 1 overall pick quarterback Cameron Ward led a 13-play, 90-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter, and home fans were treated to an impressive outing from the kickers. Joey Slye of the Titans connected from 63 yards out in the third quarter and from 53 yards out in the fourth quarter, while Will Reichard of the Vikings hit a 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as well.