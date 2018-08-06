Greg Olsen, Cam Newton respond to Kelvin Benjamin's comments disparaging Panthers' QB

Kelvin Benjamin wishes he was never drafted by the Panthers, who took him with the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. We know this because he said as much, recently telling The Athletic's Tim Graham:

"I felt like I would've been even more successful if ... I don't know, man ... I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben -- anybody! -- quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

The Panthers traded Benjamin to the Bills midway through last season. And while he's not wrong -- Newton has never been known for his accuracy -- this is where we point out that Benjamin's best season came in 2014, when he finished with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and 9 touchdowns.

His worst stretch? His six games with the Bills in 2017 that included 16 receptions, 217 yards and a single score. And it's hard to imagine things magically improving this season; Tyrod Taylor was traded to the Browns and three unproven quarterbacks are vying to replace him: veteran AJ McCarron, second-year player Nathan Peterman, and rookie first-rounder Josh Allen.

When asked about Benjamin's comments, former teammate tight end Greg Olsen had four words.

"It's kind of weird," he said, via the Charlotte Observer.

Olsen continued: "We enjoyed Kelvin. For the most part he was a good person to have around. Things didn't work out here for him. I get it. I know what that's like."

Olsen was traded from Chicago to Carolina before the 2011 season.

"But you'd like to see him just kind of move forward to his team, embrace his new opportunity rather than go personal on it," he said. "I've been shipped off from another team, too. So I get it. At the same point I always knew there was probably more I could've done, at that point in my career. And tried to make those improvements the last eight years to do what I thought I was capable of."

Meanwhile, Benjamin's current coach, Sean McDermott, who was also the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011-2016, would prefer his wide receiver keep his thoughts to himself on the matter.

"There's a time and a place — I'm not saying specific to what comments were made — there's a time and place for things like that," McDermott said, via ESPN.com. "This was not one of them. We have a lot of respect for our opponents, No. 1, and everyone in the league. I've spoken with Kelvin and that's not how I want us to handle things like that. So we'll move forward as a team and I'm hoping we've already done that."

Benjamin later told reporters, "I was just angry at the time. It just came out," adding that he has no plans to reach out to Newton but hopes to learn from the situation.

And in case you're wondering how Newton is handling the news, he's using this time to work on his accuracy.